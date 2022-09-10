Man arrested in connection to Hattiesburg shooting case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is facing a hindering prosecution charge in connection to a shooting case in Hattiesburg.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Aguilar, 18, of Hattiesburg, was arrested for refusing to cooperate in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation that happened on Myrtle Street in May 2022.Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg
No one was injured in the shooting. Aguilar was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0