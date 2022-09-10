ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection to Hattiesburg shooting case

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is facing a hindering prosecution charge in connection to a shooting case in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Aguilar, 18, of Hattiesburg, was arrested for refusing to cooperate in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation that happened on Myrtle Street in May 2022.

No one was injured in the shooting. Aguilar was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

