Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive

Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas - More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock

Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
ROUND ROCK, TX

