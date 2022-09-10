Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Dire Conditions at Austin Animal Center Shows How Badly They Need Help
You've likely seen it in the news: animal shelters need help. Across the nation, many rescues and shelters are crowded, understaffed, and underfunded. More and more animals enter rescues every day, and there's just no way existing systems can keep up. TikTok user and shelter worker @shortypanda1113 is going viral...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
Austin Animal Center restricts animal intake due to overcapacity issues
The shelter is at 148% capacity for dogs and 137% capacity for cats, a spokesperson said Monday.
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to...
Eater
Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock
Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
fox7austin.com
HAAM Day helps raise money for local musicians
The citywide celebration put on by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helps support local musicians through live music. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details.
Here’s where you can eat the best chicken sandwich in Texas, other states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken sandwiches have taken the food world by storm as you see massive giants in the fast food industry beefing on Twitter with one another on who’s got the upper hand in the chicken sandwich battle. Whether you are team Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or another contender,...
One last cool night as humidity returns with limited rain
High temperatures remain in the 90s each day with periodic low rain chances. -- Sean Kelly
Comments / 2