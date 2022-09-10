Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNBC
Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Fitbit is sending Wear OS vibes to some of its watches
There's not much similarity between Fitbit's smartwatch OS and Google's Wear OS — so little, in fact, you'd think Fitbit wasn't a part of Google. But at IFA 2022, we saw the wearable brand turn over a new leaf, planning a Material You-style redesign for its phone companion app ahead of the launch for the Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. Emerging details suggest the user interface on the wearables is also beginning to look a bit more like Wear OS.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
This deal gets you the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of 128GB
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, but it remains among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its $1,000 starting price makes it relatively affordable compared to other foldable devices on the market. What's stingy is that despite the four-digit price tag, the Flip 4 comes with 128GB of storage. You need to pay an additional $60 for the bump to 256GB. For the next 24 hours, Samsung is fixing this with a free storage upgrade: order the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get the 256GB variant instead.
The Verge
For the next three hours, you can get a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129
The internet is still buzzing about the reveal of the new Apple Watch Pro and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. But if you’re looking to get a new wearable without spending a mint, you can currently get the last-generation 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129 during the Discover Samsung flash sale for the next three hours. This promotion lasts from 12PM to 3PM ET and knocks 36 percent off the final price of any configuration of the 40mm or 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
9to5Mac
Samsung to benefit from more iPhone 14 Pro OLED panel orders
Samsung Display is expected to get more OLED panel orders for the iPhone 14 Pro series as its rivals have had a low yield rate for the premium low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels, according to people familiar with the matter. The report comes from The Elec a few days...
Business Insider
The Apple Watch SE not only replaces the Series 3 as the cheapest option, it's also far superior
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple announced three new Apple Watch models on September 7: Series 8 (starts at $399), the Ultra (starts at $799), and second-generation SE (starts at $249). Previously, the first-generation SE served as the midrange Apple Watch option. Now...
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
Google’s record Android EU fine won't be overturned, confirms court
The EU hit Google with a record fine back in 2018. At the heart of the problem, EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager found that Google was misusing its power over the Android ecosystem. The fine was joined by a number of changes forced upon Android in the EU, allowing some companies to launch Android forks without Google apps more easily. Naturally, Google disagrees that the fine is justified, and so the company has been fighting against it in court for years. That court has now ruled that the fine was mostly justified, reducing it only ever so slightly by €200 million (~$200 million).
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
TechRadar
Google to follow Apple's footsteps: Pixel phones likely to be made in India
In a major shot-in-the-arm for Indian government's make-in-India initiative, Google is considering moving some production of Pixel phones to India. Of course, the likely move to India may be impelled by the fact that China, from where Google has produced the device so far, is in the crosshairs of the US. Also, manufacturing schedules in China are still to recover after being disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns.
Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch launch: What will be announced at Google's event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Android Police
