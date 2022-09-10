ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee Public Museum; community feedback sought on design

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design launched a survey on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to gather community feedback for the future museum. A news release says questions will request input on various exhibit topics and themes, preferred events and opportunities to engage,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been canceled for George Rodriguez, 67, of Milwaukee. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 13 around 3 p.m. near 25th and Grant. Officials say Rodriguez, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his residence. Again,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MMSD combined sewer overflow initiated due to heavy rainfall

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rainfall in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and early Monday, Sept. 12 prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to initiate what is called a combined sewer overflow around midnight. Sewage and overflow – those are words you probably do not want to pair together. But...
MILWAUKEE, WI
2K We Energies customers without power Monday morning

MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 2,000 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 11:50 a.m. Monday morning. A flood watch is in effect for most of SE WI until 1 p.m. The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cedarburg Mercantile back patio project near completion

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Mercantile is getting closer and closer to finishing its back patio with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Owners Cindi and...
CEDARBURG, WI
What to expect at the 2022 China Lights Festival -- running Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 in Hales Corners

HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you haven't gotten the chance to see China Lights in person, you have another chance. The popular Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Milwaukee County for the fifth time and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 30. CBS 58 was joined by Shirley Walczak, director of the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, to tell us more about the event.
HALES CORNERS, WI
Fox River water levels rising

WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
WAUKESHA, WI
91st and Fond du Lac crash; motorcycle, car collide, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and automobile that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 91st and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:37 p.m. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, struck the automobile while traveling...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teams up with 128th Air Refueling Wing to fulfill a special aviation dream

The 128th Air Refueling Wing held its first joint pilot-for-a-day and honorary commander ceremony in early August at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. Caleb Zimmet’s wish was to be a pilot. Unfortunately, Department of Defense regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 17 on an orientation flight. That meant flying on a KC-135 was out of the question. Members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing decided to make Caleb’s visit a joint venture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine business swamped by rain; Fosters ReStore begins cleanup

RACINE, Wis. - Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out. "Here we are. We are completely flooded," said Dave Fricke. Fricke recorded his flood-filled footsteps after rain water soaked his Racine thrift shop on...
RACINE, WI

