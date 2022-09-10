Read full article on original website
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
Deep tunnel in-depth: Overflows create health concerns in Milwaukee
Our water treatment infrastructure is overwhelmed by the torrential rain, and dirty untreated water is flowing into Lake Michigan since 11:15 Sunday night.
Milwaukee County Parks ‘Go Green' fundraiser, $500M+ deferred maintenance
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks officials are working to protect the county's 156 parks, facing more than $500 million in deferred maintenance. There's just something magical about Milwaukee's lakefront, but the parks could feel different if something doesn't change. "Just a great place to go with family and friends," said...
Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
Flight for Life responds to Lowell Park in Waukesha following crash
Flight for Life responded to Lowell Park in Waukesha on Tuesday following a motorcycle crash that left one man in critical condition.
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
Milwaukee Public Museum; community feedback sought on design
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design launched a survey on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to gather community feedback for the future museum. A news release says questions will request input on various exhibit topics and themes, preferred events and opportunities to engage,...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been canceled for George Rodriguez, 67, of Milwaukee. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 13 around 3 p.m. near 25th and Grant. Officials say Rodriguez, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his residence. Again,...
MMSD combined sewer overflow initiated due to heavy rainfall
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rainfall in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and early Monday, Sept. 12 prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to initiate what is called a combined sewer overflow around midnight. Sewage and overflow – those are words you probably do not want to pair together. But...
Milwaukee crashes Monday night, drivers hurt
MPD responded to two, separate crashes. In one, the driver lost control and hit a tree before striking another vehicle. In the other, the driver hit a house.
2K We Energies customers without power Monday morning
MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 2,000 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 11:50 a.m. Monday morning. A flood watch is in effect for most of SE WI until 1 p.m. The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area...
Cedarburg Mercantile back patio project near completion
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Mercantile is getting closer and closer to finishing its back patio with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Owners Cindi and...
What to expect at the 2022 China Lights Festival -- running Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 in Hales Corners
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you haven't gotten the chance to see China Lights in person, you have another chance. The popular Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Milwaukee County for the fifth time and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 30. CBS 58 was joined by Shirley Walczak, director of the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, to tell us more about the event.
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
91st and Fond du Lac crash; motorcycle, car collide, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and automobile that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 91st and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:37 p.m. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, struck the automobile while traveling...
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teams up with 128th Air Refueling Wing to fulfill a special aviation dream
The 128th Air Refueling Wing held its first joint pilot-for-a-day and honorary commander ceremony in early August at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. Caleb Zimmet’s wish was to be a pilot. Unfortunately, Department of Defense regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 17 on an orientation flight. That meant flying on a KC-135 was out of the question. Members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing decided to make Caleb’s visit a joint venture.
Racine business swamped by rain; Fosters ReStore begins cleanup
RACINE, Wis. - Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out. "Here we are. We are completely flooded," said Dave Fricke. Fricke recorded his flood-filled footsteps after rain water soaked his Racine thrift shop on...
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
