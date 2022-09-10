ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?

By Caleb Skinner
 4 days ago

Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is no secret that the Buccaneers could be looking to make another move at some point during the season. Most of that speculation has been centered around the offensive line due to key losses in the offseason as well as injuries sustained during training camp. Whether or not they will focus on that will remain to be seen, however, it does appear that the Bucs are perhaps thinking about making a move at some point.

The speculation has come since the team and recently acquired guard Shaq Mason restructured his contract, saving the Bucs $6 million in salary cap space. Since then there have also been rumors about Rob Gronkowski coming back after he made an appearance in Tom Brady's new short show.

Leading up to Week 1 against the Cowboys, Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles spoke on if the team would make a move with the extra cap space they acquired from the reconstruction of Mason's contract.

“It’s just to have money right now, but things open up and things happen after the first week, so it’s better safe than sorry."

Bowles may be non-committal on the topic of adding another player to the team, but there are certainly options open. It seems as if the Buccaneers and Bowles are waiting to see how things play out in Week 1 to decide if they need to work on improving certain areas. No matter which way the game goes, I fully expect the Bucs to make another move sooner rather than later to sure up any holes that are left on the team.

