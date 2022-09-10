Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
wcyb.com
Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
993thex.com
Deer versus motorcycle crash leaves one dead
A Johnson City man has died after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in Boones Creek Sunday afternoon. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Donald Newell was traveling East on Boones Creek Road near the intersection of Browns Road when he struck a deer in the roadway.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
THP: two people injured in crash on I-81
UPDATE September 11, 6:03 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people were injured in a crash that happened Sunday on I-81 near Kingsport. According to the release, a 2019 Ford E450 motor home was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 55 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into […]
Kingsport Times-News
One critically injured in Interstate 81 crash
KINGSPORT — A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Saturday left one man in critical condition, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department. KPD Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton said at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday Kingsport police responded to the crash near Exit 63 (Airport Parkway) in Kingsport. Due to the serious and complex nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The subsequent investigation determined the following:
wcyb.com
Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Boones Creek Road near Browns Road at 12:29 p.m. Police discovered that the motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said...
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
‘It was chaos’: apartment tenant recalls possible arson incident
WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night. “I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke […]
Kingsport Times-News
Three injured in I-81 wreck in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 81 Saturday. According to the Kingsport Police Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 63 near Airport Parkway, with both southbound lanes and one northbound lane closed until about 8 p.m.
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
supertalk929.com
Fire Displaces Several Families, Suspect In Custody In Connection With Blaze
Virginia State Police say a suspect is in custody after fire broke out in an apartment building in Washington County Virginia that displaced several families. State Police say the fire broke out at the 24 hundred Block of Wilson Haus Road Monday morning. The fire was in the suspects apartment and the suspect lives with a mental heath condition. No injuries were reported, and the blaze remains under investigation.
Kingsport Times-News
Police: Two arrested in Hawkins County after traffic stop reveals large amounts of drugs
MOORESBURG — Two individuals from out of state were arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop after they were allegedly found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana and 154 grams of fentanyl. According to a report by the HCSO, on Sept. 11, at...
wcyb.com
More than 20 people displaced following apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Monday morning that one person was taken into custody following an apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia. We'll have updates as they become available. --- An apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia, has displaced more than...
supertalk929.com
Report: Johnson City man jailed after recklessly firing gunshots near surrounding homes
A Johnson City man was arrested Monday evening for reportedly firing a gun recklessly near surrounding homes. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Raymond Greene was jailed after deputies responded to his home on Sleepy Hollow Lane amid reports of gunshots. Officers located the residence that the shots...
Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Comments / 0