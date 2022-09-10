KINGSPORT — A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Saturday left one man in critical condition, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department. KPD Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton said at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday Kingsport police responded to the crash near Exit 63 (Airport Parkway) in Kingsport. Due to the serious and complex nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The subsequent investigation determined the following:

