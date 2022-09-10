Jim Dixon, the renowned coach who was in his 48th year leading Sulphur High School’s football team, died Sunday evening at age 71. Dixon spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency. Corey Cole, the athletic director who stepped in Friday as interim head coach, said he received hundreds of calls and text messages from people who cared about Dixon. ...

