Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71
Jim Dixon, the renowned coach who was in his 48th year leading Sulphur High School’s football team, died Sunday evening at age 71. Dixon spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency. Corey Cole, the athletic director who stepped in Friday as interim head coach, said he received hundreds of calls and text messages from people who cared about Dixon. ...
TupaTalk: Why I’ve always been opposed to widening the football playoff pool
No one can excuse Bartlesville High’s football season of taking a pass in regards to non-district games. This will be the fifth-straight season the Bruins will have taken on both Collinsville and Claremore — each a Class 5A power — in early-season games. Prior to scheduled Sapulpa...
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — The difficult part of the regular-season non-conference schedule for Oklahoma State football has passed. The Cowboys are now preparing for FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which will make the trip to Boone Pickens Stadium for a Saturday night kickoff. Start time is set for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
