ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

Related
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71

Jim Dixon, the renowned coach who was in his 48th year leading Sulphur High School’s football team, died Sunday evening at age 71. Dixon spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency. Corey Cole, the athletic director who stepped in Friday as interim head coach, said he received hundreds of calls and text messages from people who cared about Dixon.  ...
SULPHUR, OK
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — The difficult part of the regular-season non-conference schedule for Oklahoma State football has passed. The Cowboys are now preparing for FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which will make the trip to Boone Pickens Stadium for a Saturday night kickoff. Start time is set for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy