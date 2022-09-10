ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTVaE_0hqAS2sb00

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment.

Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former president is likely to face legal consequences for actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I think the president is in serious legal water,” Cobb said in the podcast, released on Friday. “Not so much because of the [Mar-a-Lago] search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding and the attempts to interfere in the election count in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan.”

Cobb also told CBS News that he suspects the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month — during which the agency says it recovered numerous classified documents — is related to the Justice Department’s larger investigation into Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6 attack.

“It is about the bigger picture, the Jan. 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts to … cling to the presidency in a desperate fashion,” Cobb said.

The former White House lawyer noted that the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago seemed “unusually large and broad” and was “very comprehensive in terms of the types of documents that the government could take.”

The Justice Department and Trump are currently locked in a legal battle over the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, with a judge earlier this week granting Trump’s request for a special master to review the materials recovered during the search. The Justice Department has since appealed that ruling.

A Friday filing also revealed disagreements between the two parties over how a special master should function in the case, including over which documents should be reviewed and whether executive privilege claims should be considered.

That investigation comes as both the Justice Department and a House select committee are investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack and a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury is probing Trump’s alleged interference into the 2020 election. The former president is also facing separate investigations involving his businesses and tax returns.

Comments / 340

Knuckle Sandwich
3d ago

The indictment is coming.That 🤡 has pushed the Judicial System around long enough.Show him and his base no one is above the Law.

Reply(43)
71
Denzel Washington
3d ago

For years now Donald Trump has been running his businesses with questionable practices and deals and he's been getting away with it, but now he's about to face the music for his lies!

Reply(2)
20
Cheryl Morgan
3d ago

if Trump is guilty then prosecute....however then the rest of them need to be prosecuted as well....the Bidens...the Clinton's and Obama and let's not forget the Bushes

Reply(19)
17
Related
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Justice Department#Fbi#The White House#Cbs News#The Justice Department
Daily Beast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

691K+
Followers
81K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy