Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National Athlete of the Week? (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)

The race for the top high school athlete in the land last week is neck-and-neck between two lead vote-getters from the Pacific Northwest.

David Brown of Eagle Point (Ore.) holds a nearly 800-vote lead (3,830 votes) as of Saturday morning over Sam Merriman of Bishop Blanchet (Wash.) just over 24 hours before the vote closes.

Brown rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns to match a five-year single-game high for touchdowns in a game in Oregon big schools. Merriman turned 16 carries into 274 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Redmond (Wash.)

Here is the full list of candidates for SBLive’s National High School Boy Athlete of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept.4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff across the country.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 12.

Here are the nominees:

Eian Bain, Valley Head (Alabama) football

Turned 25 carries into 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-35 win over Decature Heritage.

Nate Blount, Brandon (Mississippi) football

How's this for a cherry on top of a statement win? Had 23 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 win over No. 2 Madison Central.

James Burney, Joseph Charter (Oregon) football

Senior defensive back collected three interceptions and 11.5 tackles — two for loss — inn a 24-21 win over Echo (Ore.)

David Brown, Eagle Point (Oregon) football

Senior churned out 300 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, matching the most touchdowns in a single game in the past five seasons in OSAA Class 5A or 6A. Eagle Point beat Ashland 54-33.

Ty Ty Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek (Texas) football

Running back hauled for 325 yards on 32 carries (10.2 yards per carry) in a win over Fort Bend Elkins.

Daniel Carrillo, Nampa (Idaho) football

Went for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-21 upset of Borah, its first 5A Southern Idaho Conference win in five years.

Titus Cram, Bondurant-Farrar (Iowa) football

Junior running back took 45 carries for 328 yards and all three touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Dallas Center-Grimes.

Clifton Cooper, Ponder (Texas) football

Completed 44 of 55 pass attempts for 530 yards in total passing in a 70-57 win over Forth Worth Dunbar.

Nolan DeLong, Durant (Iowa) football

Posted 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 8.5 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack and a fumble recovery after rushing for 345 yards in the season opener.

Hunter Gennicks, Linton-Stockton (Indiana) football

Scored six total touchdowns in Linton-Stockton's 52-27 win over Monrovia (Ind.): Four rushing (165 yards total), one passing and an interception return for touchdown.

Jaden Greathouse, Austin Westlake (Greathouse) football

Notre Dame commit turned five receptions into 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and added a third on special teams, going 61 yards for a punt return for touchdown.

Brendan Haisenleder, Cardinal Mooney (Michigan) football

Cardinal Mooney might have lost, but not because of Haisenleder. He Rushed for 392 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 43-32 loss to Saginaw MLS. Also had 12 tackles on D.

CJ Hibbler, Petoskey (Michigan) football

Collected 226 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, 58 receiving yards (two catches) and a touchdown and five tackles on D in a 43-17 win over Bay City Western.

Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant (Pennsylvania) football

Rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Yough (Penn.)

Sam Merriman, Bishop Blanchet (Washington) football

How's this for a debut? The senior took 16 carries 274 yards with four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Redmond (Wash.).

Mason McComis, Bridgeport (Texas) football

Led a shootout 63-62 win over Bowie (Tex.) while throwing 458 yards and six touchdowns on 19 of 24 passing.

Evan Minjarez, El Paso Eastwood (Texas) football

Tossed for 432 yards and seven touchdowns on 14 of 16 passing and added 25 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground — eight total — in the Troopers' 63-35 win over Las Cruces (NM).

Josh Patterson, Sneads (Florida) football)

This might be the early performance of the season. He ran for — wait for it — 500 yards on 28 carries and seven touchdowns in a 72-49 win over Arnold (Fla.).

Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Oregon) football

Five-star quarterback went 18-for-30 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-2 win over Liberty-Henderson (Nev.) at the Honor Bowl in San Diego.

Devon Rivers, Heritage-Brentwood (California) football

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries (16.9. yards per carry) in a 54-14 win over Granada-Livermore.

Tristen Russell, Mustang (Oklahoma) football

Threw for 359 yards and seven touchdown passes in a 57-26 win over Southmore.

Evan Simon, Loreauville (Louisiana) football

Rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in a 20-15 win on the road at Erath.

Daschel Smith, South Salem (Oregon) football

Senior QB went 22-for-30 for 350 yards passing and two touchdown while leading the Saxons to a 34-28 overtime out-of-state road win over Liberty (Wash.).

Dayton Tafoya, Central-Fresno (California) football

Threw for 353 yards and rushed for 73 more, tossing five touchdowns in the second half of a 53-41 comeback win over Turlock (Calif.). Also had a rushing touchdown.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.