Duncanville, TX

Caden Durham, Duncanville 4-star running back, visiting Oklahoma Sooners this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSk5c_0hqARlHi00

Duncanville High School running back Caden Durham may play his high school football in the state of Texas.

But the 5-foot-9, 180-pound ball-carrier considers Oklahoma - where his family is from - home.

This weekend, Durham will be making a return trip to the University of Oklahoma for an unofficial visit:

He hopes the trip allows him to connect with the coaching staff a little more and see how the Sooners utilize their offensive weapons.

"I actually feel like I’m home because I’m from there," Durham said. "My family lives around there. I have a lot of friends that go there. (This weekend) I'm looking forward to seeing how the coaches coach, what the crowd is like, and how they use their running backs in their offense."

Rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 14 running back in the class of 2024, the Duncanville star holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and several others.

But the only visit on his schedule is this weekend's trip to Oklahoma.

Still, Durham said he does not have a leader and is nowhere near a commitment.

"I'm not worried about committing right now," he said. "I'm focused on playing football."

Sophomore season highlights

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

