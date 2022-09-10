Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser in Orange County

SALISBURY MILLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Weir’s Ice Cream is holding its annual Ice Cream for Animals fundraiser on Monday, September 12. Come get some ice cream and support local animals.

The event will be held on September 12 from noon until 8 p.m. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA, Reenie’s Rabbit Rescue, and the Humane Society of Bloomingrove. The fundraiser is located at Weir’s Ice Cream on Route 94 in Salisbury Mills in Orange County.

