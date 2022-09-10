Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Commissioners certify outstanding sewer fees
TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the certification of county properties with unpaid sewer rates during their general meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8. The action came after commissioners went into two executive sessions at the top of the meeting. The first executive session was for compensation and benefits, and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County voters will consider new aggregation program
TROY – In the upcoming November election, Miami County residents in townships and in unincorporated areas will have the opportunity to vote on the decision for these areas of the county to join an aggregation program. The process started when AES Ohio announced their rate increase to $.11, according...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE discusses architects for upcoming projects
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed the facilities committe report and the architects for upcoming projects Monday night during the monthly work session. The board also considered the formal approval of monthly financial reports, pay-to-participate, public complaints and more. Having met prior to the board’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
SafeHaven offers free lunch to 1st responders
PIQUA — SafeHaven invites all first responders, including fire, EMT, and law enforcement, to join them from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 20 for “Griddle To Go”. SafeHaven will be serving food cooked on their Blackstone griddle at 633 N. Wayne St. Grab a free...
Lakota school board investigating accusations against superintendent
The Lakota school board is launching an independent investigation into superintendent Matt Miller after a complaint from a community member.
Auglaize sheriff still awaits body cameras
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County commissioners have authorized the application of nearly $56,000 in grant funding through the Ohio Criminal Justices Services office for the purchase of body cameras to be used by the county sheriff’s department. The county’s grant request for body cameras was the second in...
hometownstations.com
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night
TROY — For the second consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Moeller Brew Barn to host a Community Night. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. This Community Night will take place at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
hometownstations.com
Newly formed community development group holds a day of service
Volunteers were up and at it on a Saturday morning to lend a helping hand to the newly formed Lima Community Development Corporation. Their first project was to spruce up Momma Dot's kitchen with a fresh coat of paint. The hope is that this will start a wave of change on Lima's south side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
City of Piqua excited to announce the launch of its new website
PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced today that it will be launching its new website midday on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. This new website will allow for an increase in community engagement and enhance the communication between residents and local government, according to a release from city officials. To...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank bringing awareness to food disparity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Millions of American people choose between food and basic needs each day. September is a time to bring awareness to this as part of Feeding America. This is the 15th year that a network of 200 food banks, including the West Ohio Food Bank, have been taking part in "Hunger Action Month". The local food bank serves an eleven-county area by supporting dozens of food pantries, holding monthly distributions at the facility, and helping anyone who is in need of food to put on the table.
Miamisburg PD calling on people with doorbell security systems
Cindi Threlkeld, the Downtown Citizens Patrol Initiative Officer for the Miamisburg Police Department, said members of the community can play a crucial role in helping solve investigations.
1017thepoint.com
MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
miamivalleytoday.com
Lake Loramie hosts 40th annual Fall Festival
FORT LORAMIE — Lake Loramie State Park will host a party four decades in the making from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 40th annual Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival. “It’s always a big event,” park camping Coordinator Becky Moon said. “This year is the...
Comments / 0