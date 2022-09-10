75 engines 22 crews 68 heavy equipment 8 helicopters. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered some evacuation levels yesterday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate fire conditions and keep the community safe. People who remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. People who have mobility limitations or are particularly sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to Level 2 areas.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO