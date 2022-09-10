Read full article on original website
Related
Van Meter Fire Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Despite challenging weather conditions on the Van Meter Fire today, there was limited fire growth across the fire. An infrared flight is planned for tonight to gather updated acreage information. In the northern area of the fire along South Poe Valley Road,firefighters focused on patrolling near homes monitoring for smoke and strengthening existing firelines. This area of the fire is in mop-up, with special attention to the need for felling snags and trees which pose an overhead hazard to firefighters.
Highway 58 Closure Area Expands. Oakridge Evacuations Continue
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point is now milepost 5 and Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding areas are being evacuated. Evacuees should travel west on Highway 58 to the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College, Building 16. Watch for first responders. Travelers should take alternate routes and avoid the area. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions. ****Update****
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Cedar Creek Fire Near Oakridge remains 0% Contained At 86,734 HWY 58 Closure Still In Place
75 engines 22 crews 68 heavy equipment 8 helicopters. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered some evacuation levels yesterday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate fire conditions and keep the community safe. People who remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. People who have mobility limitations or are particularly sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to Level 2 areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highway 58 Closed Due To Wildfire. Oakridge being evacuated.
Sent on behalf of ODOT: Central Ore.. ODOT: OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity between milepost 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge and Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding areas are being evacuated. Evacuees should travel west on Highway 58. Watch for first responders. Travelers should take alternate routes and avoid the area. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions.
New rapidly expanding wildfire in Weed, CA
New Incident : CAL FIRE and multiple local fire departments at scene of #MillFire 200+ acres with dangerous rate of spread. Hundred of home threatened. Multiple evacuation orders and warnings are in place. Follow Siskiyou County Sheriff Office for exact evacuations information. U.S. 97 is currently closed from the junction...
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 0