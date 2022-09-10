Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KPLC TV
House fire on Windmill Lane
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
L'Observateur
Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Migratory Game Bird Violations in Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Sept. 3. Agents cited Barry Mercer, 45, of Pineville, Kade Williams, 24, of Deville, Hunter Lavespere, 18, of Pineville, David Laprarie, 31, of Pineville, Frank Driscoll 51, of Pineville, Tommy Lavespere 45, of Pineville, and Tamara Lavespere 51, of Pineville, all for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Rapides Parish. Agents also cited Driscoll for hunting without a resident hunting license. Agents also cited Lavespere for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over bait and placing bait for the taking of migratory game birds.
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss
Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
KPLC TV
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
KPLC TV
An overhaul to Sulphur’s city charter is in the works after Monday's regular meeting

KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
brproud.com
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
CARLYSS, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck. The training took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Choupique Bayou Bridge. The truck...
KPLC TV
BPSB superintendent announces retirement
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish is searching for a new superintendent of schools after Tim Cooley announced his retirement at a recent school board meeting. Cooley plans to retire in January 2023.
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
KPLC TV
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
