Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Sept. 3. Agents cited Barry Mercer, 45, of Pineville, Kade Williams, 24, of Deville, Hunter Lavespere, 18, of Pineville, David Laprarie, 31, of Pineville, Frank Driscoll 51, of Pineville, Tommy Lavespere 45, of Pineville, and Tamara Lavespere 51, of Pineville, all for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Rapides Parish. Agents also cited Driscoll for hunting without a resident hunting license. Agents also cited Lavespere for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over bait and placing bait for the taking of migratory game birds.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO