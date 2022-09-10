ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House fire on Windmill Lane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Migratory Game Bird Violations in Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Sept. 3. Agents cited Barry Mercer, 45, of Pineville, Kade Williams, 24, of Deville, Hunter Lavespere, 18, of Pineville, David Laprarie, 31, of Pineville, Frank Driscoll 51, of Pineville, Tommy Lavespere 45, of Pineville, and Tamara Lavespere 51, of Pineville, all for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Rapides Parish. Agents also cited Driscoll for hunting without a resident hunting license. Agents also cited Lavespere for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over bait and placing bait for the taking of migratory game birds.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
CARLYSS, LA
KPLC TV

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
RAGLEY, LA
#Cleco Cajun
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Economy
NewsBreak
Politics
Industry
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

