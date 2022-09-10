ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHies_0hqAQcIy00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.

In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday , Rankin’s Meat Market owners Terry and Kim Rankin announced that the business would close.

“Business has just went downhill this year, fast. I mean, it just escalated really fast, and so, we have to close our shop,” Terry Rankin said in the video.

“It really hurts; it really does,” he said.

When will it snow in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

Terry Rankin thanked customers who stuck with them but said they are unable to pay their distributors for product.

WKBN spoke to the owners last month. They wanted to share their story because their customers have noticed that some of the shelves were empty, and they wanted them to know why.

Terry and Kim Rankin cited numerous problems, including the increasing cost of meat and fewer customers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

An employee at the shop said Saturday that they were working to take care of all their prior commitments before deciding on a timeline for closure. There is a “going out of business sale” underway, according to the company’s Facebook posts. The owners said on Facebook that prior chicken orders will be filled.

Rankin’s opened in Nov. 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 16

John Gicurtis
3d ago

that's exactly what Biden and his socialist regime want to accomplish to destroy America, our freedoms, and what our flag stands for to bring in socialism that will bring in the NWO, all the world governments are the sons and daughters of Satan, and a day is coming they will reside with their father Satan in the lake of fire which burn it for eternity, where Jesus said there will be wailing and gnashing up teeth, eternal damnation 👹🔥

Reply
12
disappointed Democrat
3d ago

Thank you Joe Biden! You and the Democrats are destroying our country! They are working real hard to get the United States to a third world country

Reply(4)
6
Cathy Martin
3d ago

this is so sad. I've heard that their meat was so good and always so fresh. I am so sorry for you folks. God bless you all. prayers going your way. thankyou joe this is your fault. guess I don't get to try the meat.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Columbiana, OH
Business
Columbiana, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Local
Ohio Business
WKBN

Work gives Mahoning River new life

The City of Struthers celebrated the latest development in revitalizing the Mahoning River. The mayors of Struthers, Youngstown and Lowellville met Tuesday and talked about the next steps in revitalizing the river.
STRUTHERS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
therealdeal.com

Ohio couple: We bought a town

Maybe you’re in the market for a house, but what about a town?. Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley, a couple from Ohio, weren’t looking for a municipality either, but when an eccentric benefactor encouraged them to buy Foxburg, Pennsylvania, they went for it, the Wall Street Journal reported.
FOXBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For August 2022

Fall may be on its way and for some the summer heat has subsided, but for others, the real estate market is still too hot and now is the time to make the move!. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for August 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Lisbon seniors to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Two Mahoning Valley seniors will be inducted in the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on a live stream Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Rashid Abdu of Canfield (pictured left above) is recognized for decades of performing surgery and teaching new generations of physicians, saving the lives of countless Mahoning Valley patients in the process.
CANFIELD, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy