‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.

In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday , Rankin’s Meat Market owners Terry and Kim Rankin announced that the business would close.

“Business has just went downhill this year, fast. I mean, it just escalated really fast, and so, we have to close our shop,” Terry Rankin said in the video.

“It really hurts; it really does,” he said.

Terry Rankin thanked customers who stuck with them but said they are unable to pay their distributors for product.

WKBN spoke to the owners last month. They wanted to share their story because their customers have noticed that some of the shelves were empty, and they wanted them to know why.

Terry and Kim Rankin cited numerous problems, including the increasing cost of meat and fewer customers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

An employee at the shop said Saturday that they were working to take care of all their prior commitments before deciding on a timeline for closure. There is a “going out of business sale” underway, according to the company’s Facebook posts. The owners said on Facebook that prior chicken orders will be filled.

Rankin’s opened in Nov. 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.