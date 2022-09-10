Read full article on original website
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Star Wars: Andor Trailer Brings Phase II Clone Troopers Into Live-Action
Star Wars: Andor's Final Trailer was released during D23 Expo 2022, and among the many highlights in the footage Tony Gilroy has put together, there was one that longtime Star Wars Animation fans really loved: seeing Phase II Clone Troopers in live-action!. Any Star Wars geek knows that the bridge...
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Netflix is building a Stranger Things cinematic universe, says series producer
Executive producer – and Deadpool 3 director – Shawn Levy says he’s learning a lot from Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Stranger Things is following in the footsteps of the MCU as Netflix eyes up a cinematic universe for the fantasy hit. The series, which broke records for the streamer, is in the writing stages of its fifth and final series.
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
