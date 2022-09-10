Missouri at Kansas State Enters Weather Delay: Set to Resume Play at 1:10 PM

Lightning in the area will cause at least a 30-minute weather delay.

An ugly first half for the Missouri Tigers is temporarily paused, as a lightning strike in the area will cause at least a 30-minute delay as the weather makes it way out of the area.

On the road against the Kansas State Wildcats , the Tigers have looked like a completely different team compared to their Week 1 blowout victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

So far in the first half, nothing has gone the Tigers way on either side of the ball. Offensively the Tigers have only managed 40 yards of total offense, with quarterback Brady Cook completing 3 of 6 passes for -2 yards.

A defense that looked greatly improved in Week 1, only allowing 8 yards on the ground, has not looked the part against the Wildcats. The Wildcats have managed 142 yards of total offense so far. 81 of those yards have come on the ground as both quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn have torched the Tigers' defense, combining for a pair of touchdowns.

The Tigers will hope that the weather delay works in their favor and they can turn things around once they take the field again. If not, this could be a long game for the Tigers.

We will keep you posted on all weather updates as the Tigers take on the Wildcats from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

