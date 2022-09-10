Read full article on original website
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
Join us to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dennis & Judi Show in NJ
It’s hard to believe that 25 years ago I stepped into the offices of New Jersey 101.5 and met Dennis for the first time. To commemorate this, we wanna party!!!. Our first celebration was such a memorable event and many of you called in and wrote to say you missed out because we sold out so quickly. Well, we don’t like to let our fans down.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
National Cheeseburger Day Sunday: Where to get tasty deals in NJ
When ordering a burger, I always laugh when they ask, “Do you want cheese on that?”. Do I want a Lamborghini? Do I want a woman who will keep her high heels on? Do I want a winning Powerball ticket?. Of COURSE I want cheese on that! And the...
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
Young New Jersey football coach making a big first impression
Tommy Farrell is the new head football coach at Manchester High School. At 27, he is one of the youngest head coaches in New Jersey high school sports. He's already led his team to two quick victories right out of the gate. Their first victory was an impressive opening game...
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
Stray voltage in your backyard pool is an annoying NJ problem
The story of a Brick family who is having a problem with stray voltage in their backyard pool. It made me remember the nightmare that we had suffered. The Volk family has been having this issue since putting up their above-ground pool this past summer. They have to walk carefully...
Paper Grocery Bags Could Be Coming Back to New Jersey
Just four months after banning the use of plastic bags and most paper grocery bags, New Jersey is considering reversing course a bit. How's life been for ya since the ban went into effect back in May? I struggle from time to time. I knew about the ban almost a...
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
