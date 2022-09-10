Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas as they giggle on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt larked around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 58, who also served as the film's producer, shared a giggle with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her in front of the crowd.
Controversial New Biopic about Marilyn Monroe Causing Stir
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: TheSun.com, and TheGuardian.com.]. She's one of Hollywood's most iconic female stars. Her life has been chronicled in countless books, as well as on the big screen, where she launched her career.
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood
[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – Zac Efron’s charm can’t save Vietnam misfire
As the good book – by which I mean Cheers – teaches us, beer is the currency of compassion. A can of suds won’t put you back more than a few bucks, and yet when given from one person to another, a drink represents the ultimate token of goodwill. When someone’s having a terrible day, you buy them a consolation beer. Someone does you a kindness, you buy them a gratitude beer. You do wrong by someone else, you buy them an apology beer. It requires so little and means so much, a simple gesture of shared humanity that puts a little light back in a cold, indifferent world. Or maybe that’s just what the beginning of a good buzz feels like.
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny to Lead Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' From A24
Without a doubt, one of the biggest films of the past year has been Elvis, reigniting the world’s obsession with the eponymous singer. Now, another film about the man, albeit likely with a different tone, is coming from Sofia Coppola. It has been announced that the Academy Award winner has signed on to direct and write Priscilla, based on Elvis and Me the memoir by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, for A24. Additionally, Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi have been tapped to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively.
In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more
HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Britney Spears Sends Love to Sons Preston and Jayden For Their Birthdays: "Love You Both So Much"
Britney Spears is sending love to her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, for their birthdays. On Sept. 13, the "Hold Me Closer" singer shared a sweet tribute in their honor. "Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!! Love you both so much 🥰 !!! These photos are from last year !!!" she captioned the post, which features two throwback photos of Spears and her kids. Jayden's 16th birthday was Sept. 12, while Preston turned 17 on Sept. 14.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Ana de Armas Details 3-Hour Transformation into Marilyn Monroe for 'Blonde' (Exclusive)
Ana de Armas is sharing all the details behind her extensive transformation into Marilyn Monroe for her new film, Blonde. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to de Armas at the film's Hollywood premiere, where she said she spent three hours in the hair and makeup chair to portray the blonde bombshell.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
