Portland, OR

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Metro's flawed spending formula

There is a major flaw in Metro’s 10-year supportive housing services measure. (“Clackamas County spent only 7% of its homeless tax revenue in first year,” Sept. 7) The distribution of funds to each of the three Metro counties is based on the revenues received from each county due to the tax, which is levied on high-income earners and big businesses in the three counties. Based on this proportion, the distribution is 45% for Multnomah County, 34% for Washington County and 21% for Clackamas County.
The Oregonian

Opinion: Common goals, commitments should underlie workers' return to office

Wilton is a retired educational and nonprofit executive who most recently served as chief operating officer at Portland Public Schools. He lives in Portland. I retired several years ago and freely admit I’m from a mostly bygone era. Over a 40-year career, I almost never worked from home. I found face-to -face communication more nuanced, revealing and interesting than a Zoom meeting. My home office was also rife with distractions and usually inefficient. And I felt more connected and loyal to my employer’s mission and fellow employees when working at the office together as a team.
Columbia Insight

Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers

You may not have heard of 'metal organic frameworks,' but they may be the key to future cool The post Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers appeared first on Columbia Insight. Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers was first posted on September 13, 2022 at 2:27 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KVAL

Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
Forest Grove News Times

Planned power outages hit rural Washington County

Banks lost power around 1 p.m. Friday. Gaston and some other rural communities are also without power.The lights went out in Banks, and Jim's Market was already out of big bags of ice. As Portland General Electric shut down power lines to reduce wildfire risk amid excessive heat and strong winds — as of late Friday afternoon, some 30,000 customers in PGE's service territory are without power — residents of rural Washington County leaned on each other. "I'm worried about some other people who maybe are alone or raising kids by themselves or people just in homes that are kind...
The Oregonian

Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse

Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
KGW

Sale of two downtown Portland hotels postponed

PORTLAND, Ore. — The sale of two prominent downtown hotels will take place next month outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. The Duniway and Hilton Portland Downtown will go up for sale on the morning of Oct. 6, according to a certificate of postponement read by a crier outside the courthouse. The sale was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, and a handful of people attended. The reason given for the delay to next month was a "beneficiary's request."
pdxmonthly.com

Will the Portland Housing Market Snap Out if Its August Lull?

The Portland real estate market traditionally goes through an August lull, and this year is no exception. But is this the state of a sustained downturn in prices, or simply a momentary respite? The short answer: It’s too soon to tell. Realtors say the market typically picks up again in September and October, so by the end of the year, we’ll know whether Portland is truly becoming more favorable to buyers, after years of a sustained sellers’ market.
