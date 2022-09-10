Banks lost power around 1 p.m. Friday. Gaston and some other rural communities are also without power.The lights went out in Banks, and Jim's Market was already out of big bags of ice. As Portland General Electric shut down power lines to reduce wildfire risk amid excessive heat and strong winds — as of late Friday afternoon, some 30,000 customers in PGE's service territory are without power — residents of rural Washington County leaned on each other. "I'm worried about some other people who maybe are alone or raising kids by themselves or people just in homes that are kind...

BANKS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO