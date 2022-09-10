What TV channel is UCLA football game today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Bruins vs Alabama State online (9/10/2022)

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO