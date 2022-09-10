ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day is Hopeful Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and Jordan Hancock Will Play Against Toledo This Weekend

Ohio State could welcome Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming back to the wide receiver rotation against Toledo this weekend. Head coach Ryan Day said he is hopeful Smith-Njigba, who suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the Notre Dame, will be back in uniform against the Rockets. However, he will still listen to the program's medical staff and will not put Smith-Njigba on the field unless he is fully healthy.
Ryan Day Holds His Team to a High Standard, Ohio State Football and Basketball Have Been Consistently Good Since 2010 and Marvin Harrison Jr. Snags Another Award

College football is the best sport in the world. I love the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and everything, but nothing tops college football. Look no further than this short clip of Ohio State's three-overtime win against N.C. State in 2003, otherwise known as the quarterback duel of the century between Phillip Rivers and Craig Krenzel.
Ryan Day Expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming to Play Against Toledo, Calls Ohio State's Penalties "Ridiculous"

With Arkansas State in the rearview and Toledo coming full speed ahead, Ryan Day addressed both Buckeye matchups at his Tuesday press conference. Day reviewed Ohio State's 45-12 win over the Red Wolves and looked ahead to the forthcoming game against the Rockets this weekend, when he expects injured wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to return to the field for the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Hall Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win over Arkansas State

After every win this season, Eleven Warriors is honoring Ohio State’s top performers by presenting our own offensive and defensive player of the game awards. Marvin Harrison Jr. is Eleven Warriors’ offensive player of the game while Mike Hall is our defensive player of the game after both second-year Buckeyes had spectacular performances in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.
Ohio State Opens As 34-Point Favorites Against Toledo

After failing to cover as 44.5-point favorites at home against Arkansas State, Ohio State finds itself slotted as 34-point favorites heading into a Week 3 evening matchup in Columbus with the Toledo Rockets. The total for the game sits at 63.5 points, roughly five less than what the experts in...
Presented by Eleven Warriors to Benefit Special Olympics Olentangy

After a two-year hiatus, our annual charity tailgate is back. The Eleven Dubgate returns to bring together a perfect College Football Saturday in Columbus with the vibrant 11W community. If you're unfamiliar with its history, you can learn more about it here. This year's edition – our tenth – takes...
