Ryan Day is Hopeful Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and Jordan Hancock Will Play Against Toledo This Weekend
Ohio State could welcome Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming back to the wide receiver rotation against Toledo this weekend. Head coach Ryan Day said he is hopeful Smith-Njigba, who suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the Notre Dame, will be back in uniform against the Rockets. However, he will still listen to the program's medical staff and will not put Smith-Njigba on the field unless he is fully healthy.
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Confident Denzel Burke Will Bounce Back After Shaky Start to Season
Denzel Burke entered the 2022 season with as much hype as any Ohio State defender after he started every game as a true freshman in 2021 and earned Freshman All-American honors. Two games into his sophomore year, Burke’s performance hasn’t yet lived up to the expectations. After limiting...
Ryan Day Holds His Team to a High Standard, Ohio State Football and Basketball Have Been Consistently Good Since 2010 and Marvin Harrison Jr. Snags Another Award
College football is the best sport in the world. I love the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and everything, but nothing tops college football. Look no further than this short clip of Ohio State's three-overtime win against N.C. State in 2003, otherwise known as the quarterback duel of the century between Phillip Rivers and Craig Krenzel.
Ryan Day Expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming to Play Against Toledo, Calls Ohio State's Penalties "Ridiculous"
With Arkansas State in the rearview and Toledo coming full speed ahead, Ryan Day addressed both Buckeye matchups at his Tuesday press conference. Day reviewed Ohio State's 45-12 win over the Red Wolves and looked ahead to the forthcoming game against the Rockets this weekend, when he expects injured wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to return to the field for the Buckeyes.
63 Buckeyes See Playing Time As Ohio State Expands Rotations Against Arkansas State
Ohio State didn’t play as many players as it could have against Arkansas State, but there were still a dozen more Buckeyes who saw playing time against the Red Wolves than in the season opener against Notre Dame. A total of 63 Buckeyes, including 22 players on offense, 30...
Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Hall Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win over Arkansas State
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors is honoring Ohio State’s top performers by presenting our own offensive and defensive player of the game awards. Marvin Harrison Jr. is Eleven Warriors’ offensive player of the game while Mike Hall is our defensive player of the game after both second-year Buckeyes had spectacular performances in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.
Ohio State Has Dominated In-State Opponents For The Last 101 Years
The last time Ohio State lost to an in-state opponent, Ohio Stadium wasn't even built yet. Ohio State doesn't play an in-state foe every season, but when it does, things usually go well for the Buckeyes, at least in terms of the final score. With Ohio State set to host...
Caden Curry Celebrates, Dallan Hayden Holds His Own and Nine Other Freshmen See The Field
In the season's first noon game, the Buckeyes faced a plucky Arkansas State team. Unlike Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska, Ohio State was able to defeat its Sun Belt Conference opponent, 45-12, and remain undefeated against the spoiler conference. With the game in hand by the fourth quarter, 11...
Dallas Gant Says Leaving Ohio State Was “Hardest Decision I've Ever Made,” But Thinks He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” at Toledo
Just under one year after he decided to leave Ohio State and enter the transfer portal, Dallas Gant will be back at Ohio Stadium this weekend when the Buckeyes host Toledo on Saturday night. Gant is already playing a prominent role in his first season as a Rocket. As Toledo’s...
Four-star Ian Moore Trying to Visit Ohio State Again and Highlights from OSU's Commits in High School Action
One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets for the 2024 class is hoping to make another trip to Columbus soon. Four-star Indiana prospect Ian Moore made the trip to Columbus on Sept. 3 for Ohio State’s 21-10 victory over Notre Dame and told Eleven Warriors he hopes to be back at OSU soon.
Ohio State Opens As 34-Point Favorites Against Toledo
After failing to cover as 44.5-point favorites at home against Arkansas State, Ohio State finds itself slotted as 34-point favorites heading into a Week 3 evening matchup in Columbus with the Toledo Rockets. The total for the game sits at 63.5 points, roughly five less than what the experts in...
Ohio State to Play Third Home Night Game in Four Weeks Against Wisconsin
Ohio State will play three home night games in the first four weeks of the season. The third home night game of the year was confirmed on Monday, when the Big Ten announced Ohio State’s Sept. 24 home game against Wisconsin will be a 7:30 p.m. game on ABC.
Five Things to Know About Toledo Before It Tries to Upset Ohio State on the Road
7 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. The scarlet and gray are heavy favorites to hand the Rockets their first loss of the season after season-opening victories over Long Island and Massachusetts over the past couple of weeks. However, high-profile upsets haven’t been hard to come by in college football as of late.
Presented by Eleven Warriors to Benefit Special Olympics Olentangy
After a two-year hiatus, our annual charity tailgate is back. The Eleven Dubgate returns to bring together a perfect College Football Saturday in Columbus with the vibrant 11W community. If you're unfamiliar with its history, you can learn more about it here. This year's edition – our tenth – takes...
