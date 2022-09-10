Ohio State could welcome Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming back to the wide receiver rotation against Toledo this weekend. Head coach Ryan Day said he is hopeful Smith-Njigba, who suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the Notre Dame, will be back in uniform against the Rockets. However, he will still listen to the program's medical staff and will not put Smith-Njigba on the field unless he is fully healthy.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO