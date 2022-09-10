ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAUyl_0hqAO5oa00

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLjNq_0hqAO5oa00
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcXB2_0hqAO5oa00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales, view flowers left by members of the public (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to the gates of Balmoral after a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.

The Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and some of their children stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j8cj_0hqAO5oa00
From left, Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence on a walkabout to thank members of the public at Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qtWj_0hqAO5oa00
The Duke of York with his arm around Princess Eugenie as they view tributes with Princess Beatrice (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARNiV_0hqAO5oa00
From left, Princess Eugenie, the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall and in front, from left, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of York view the messages and floral tributes left at the castle gates (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

After his Accession Ceremony, the King was driven back to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Prime Minister, her Cabinet and opposition leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D7hV_0hqAO5oa00
Crowds gather for the arrival of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g19gC_0hqAO5oa00
Charles waved from his car as he returned to the palace after the morning’s ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0an6_0hqAO5oa00
Prime Minister Liz Truss with the King during an audience with her new Cabinet (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Well-wishers continued to leave flowers and gifts at royal palaces and parks around the nations on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhG9B_0hqAO5oa00
Twins Abigail and Arabella Glen, aged two, from Lisburn, at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Brain Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPJKG_0hqAO5oa00
A bank of floral tributes in Green Park next to Buckingham Palace (Beresford Hodge/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGglv_0hqAO5oa00
A child’s card rests among flowers at the gates to Balmoral (Tom Wilkinson/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHQqO_0hqAO5oa00
Hundreds of people walked to the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Balmoral Castle#Royal Palaces#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Crathie Kirk#Cabinet
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy