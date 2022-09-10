In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout
The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.
Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.
Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to the gates of Balmoral after a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.
The Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and some of their children stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.
After his Accession Ceremony, the King was driven back to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Prime Minister, her Cabinet and opposition leaders.
Well-wishers continued to leave flowers and gifts at royal palaces and parks around the nations on Saturday.
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
