ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxSD6_0hqAO33800

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “They just have done, they continue to do so much for us, it is a huge relief, so many things that they help out with, are a part of my kids’ lives and that is really amazing,” said Tiffany Herderhorst.

Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation’s families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families’ mortgages.

Two heroes from Illinois are being honored as we approach 9/11.

Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken was in his patrol car on March 25 of last year when he was involved in an accident that ultimately took his life.

Champaign Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst lost his battle with esophageal cancer.

He spent four years with the department.

Larry Olsen with Tunnel To Towers says he’s happy his foundation can provide help.

“We look to support those families who have lost a first responder or is a part of the gold star family with young children,” Olsen said.

Hanneken leaves behind his wife, Shelley and their two sons.

Herderhorst is survived by his wife, Tiffany, their son and their daughter.

For Tiffany, this form of support is extra special this year.

“September 12th is actually Trevor and I’s wedding anniversary, so that kind of all falls together there with 9/11,” Tiffany said.

The money also helps ensure families are financially stable.

“The largest financial burden that most of these families have is a mortgage, so to be able to pay off the mortgage very often allow the family to stay in the house,” Olsen said.

For Tiffany, the money helps in more ways than one.

“Money that I was putting towards the mortgage is now going to go towards their college fund every month,” Tiffany said.

This year, Tunnel To Towers helped 21 families. Tiffany says this money has been a blessing for her family.

The Champaign Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday. It takes place at the northeast corner of West Side Park near West University Avenue. It starts at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

checkmate
3d ago

that is so awesome, they were our heros , that this has happened to the family we owe so much , for everyday they put their lives on the line for us, THANK YOU TO THEM AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS

Reply
7
Bernard Walden
3d ago

🧐 🤔 🤔. No, No, No. Meanwhile, they have very good insurance + life insurance. I'm always getting calls for sending a donation to a numerous, allegedly, nonprofit organizations for causes like this. RICO. We'd have to do the same for every our militants killed in the line of duty & so...🧐 🤔 🤔 RICO. Favoritism when things hit close to home & often our heart, it is not good business. SM I've noticed is good for this playing on our emotions so we don't bellyache when Congress gives our money away to other countries and the General Assembly raises our taxes & gives monies to pgrms such as mental health that don't work. We must mind our emotions. We sincerely are grateful for our first responders. NO OUESTION. Ive first responders in the family. Meanwhile, Continued prayer for strength and courage to families 🙏 of the the fallen. 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅

Reply
4
Related
WCIA

Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana teacher appreciation program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Everyone wants to feel appreciated. Especially, at your job and people who work in a school deserve some extra recognition. Which is exactly what the Urbana School District is doing. Starting this month, anyone who works in the Urbana school district, whether you’re a teacher,...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

New building means growth for innovative high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program

HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Central Illinois#First Responders#Illinois Police Senior#Tunnel To Towers#Herderhorst
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

STEP Recovery opens new facility

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. lieutenant graduates from FBI program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program. According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities. Sherrick is […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bike to Work Day returns Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Champaign County Bikes is encouraging people to ditch their cars on Wednesday and instead use pedal power to get to work. Wednesday is the 12th annual Bike to Work Day. The CUMTD, Bike at Illinois and Carle are sponsoring the event, which will feature 16 welcome stations in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy