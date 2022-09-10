ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said.

The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.

Rhodes died about an hour after other inmates assaulted him with a weapon in the prison’s recreation yard, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Rhodes was being held the prison as a pretrial detainee at the request of Wake County authorities, the newspaper reported Charges filed against Rhodes in Wake County included simple assault and felony solicitation to commit human trafficking.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
WSOC Charlotte

