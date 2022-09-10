ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does Charlie Morton fit in the Braves' postseason rotation?

By Grant Mc Auley, Dominic Choroski, Cory Mc Cartney
 4 days ago

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves have finally found themselves atop the NL East. However, heading into the postseason the Braves still have some questions. Specifically, with their pitching rotation and how the struggling Charlie Morton fits in it.

On Saturday's edition of From the Diamond, host Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney, discussed their level of trust and what Morton's role in this rotation should be in the playoffs.

To say that Morton is hitting a rough patch would be putting it lightly. Charlie Morton. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Morton has posted his lowest W-L % since 2016. In 27 starts he has given up 24 home runs, the most in a single season in his career. Morton is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in his 15 year career.

Grant McAuley said, "Last year he allowed multiple home runs in one start, its happened seven times to him this year." Morton is also giving up home runs at a rate that is only surpassed by his 2010 season with the Pirates where he was demoted and sent down to the minors for a time. "The home run is really hurting Charlie Morton in 2022 and in the postseason that is something you can't afford", says McAuley.

"As great as the curve ball has been the other stuff hittable, and its been hittable at an extremely hard rate" Cory McCartney went on to say.

With other starters like Spencer Strider, who could win NL Rookie of the Year, and Kyle Wright breaking through his slump and pitching at a more consistent rate, what is Morton's role going to be moving forward? That's what the Braves will have to figure out before his home run woes start costing them a chance at repeating as champs.

Related
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
Yardbarker

Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider not the first Braves to be No. 1 and 2 in ROY race

The Braves have faltered in recent days, dropping two out of three games to the Mariners and falling 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets. But the club still can make up ground in the NL East, partly due to the outstanding rookie class of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, as the first two lead the National League Rookie of the Year race. Interestingly enough, it’s actually not the first pair of Braves rookies to be No. 1 and 2 in the ROY race, as Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did the same in 2011.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kyle Wright is once again having arm problems

Following last night’s forgetful loss to the Mariners, the Braves now trail the Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East. But while winning the division is important, staying healthy entering the postseason is the top priority. The best 26-man roster will win the World Series, and the Braves need all their horses if they want to repeat, especially in their starting rotation. For the most part, that group has stayed healthy all season, but there are beginning to be some concerns around Kyle Wright, whose start once again was pushed back due to arm fatigue.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Grant Mcauley
Yardbarker

It’s time to call Kyle Muller back up

The Braves suffered an embarrassing loss yesterday. After rallying in the 9th inning, Kenley Jansen blew a save by allowing two solo home runs. However, the Braves were down 6-2 going into the 9th inning. That was due somewhat in part to Jake Odorizzi allowing four earned runs in only 3.2 innings. Odorizzi has a 4.97 ERA over 29 innings for the Braves. At this point, he’s a sunk cost, and you only gave up Will Smith to acquire his services. It is time to give Kyle Muller another look. He has been fantastic in Gwinnett over the past few weeks:
MLB
