Where does Charlie Morton fit in the Braves' postseason rotation?

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves have finally found themselves atop the NL East. However, heading into the postseason the Braves still have some questions. Specifically, with their pitching rotation and how the struggling Charlie Morton fits in it.

On Saturday's edition of From the Diamond, host Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney, discussed their level of trust and what Morton's role in this rotation should be in the playoffs.

To say that Morton is hitting a rough patch would be putting it lightly. Charlie Morton. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Morton has posted his lowest W-L % since 2016. In 27 starts he has given up 24 home runs, the most in a single season in his career. Morton is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in his 15 year career.

Grant McAuley said, "Last year he allowed multiple home runs in one start, its happened seven times to him this year." Morton is also giving up home runs at a rate that is only surpassed by his 2010 season with the Pirates where he was demoted and sent down to the minors for a time. "The home run is really hurting Charlie Morton in 2022 and in the postseason that is something you can't afford", says McAuley.

"As great as the curve ball has been the other stuff hittable, and its been hittable at an extremely hard rate" Cory McCartney went on to say.

With other starters like Spencer Strider, who could win NL Rookie of the Year, and Kyle Wright breaking through his slump and pitching at a more consistent rate, what is Morton's role going to be moving forward? That's what the Braves will have to figure out before his home run woes start costing them a chance at repeating as champs.