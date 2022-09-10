ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama is certainly not a number one team and the creative referring going on certainly helped.

Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery

AUSTIN, Texas --  Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns' starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are day-to-day.. But there are signs it could...
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB

Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
