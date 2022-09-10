Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Road reconstruction project to cause road closures on Syracuse's Westside
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse City leaders announced a road reconstruction project happening on Wilkinson Street on the City's Westside. Crews will mill and re-pave Wilkinson Street from Van Rensselaer Street to North Geddes Street beginning Tuesday, September 13. The road will be closed to through traffic while work is being done.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
whcuradio.com
Portion of a road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks with detour
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca will close for two weeks. The Tompkins County Highway Department says Game Farm Road from Stevenson Road to Ellis Hollow Road will close on Monday, September 19th for repair work. A detour from Turkey Hill Road to Stevenson Road will be in place.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Motor vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
OSWEGO — Oswego emergency crews were at the scene of an accident Monday night involving two adult pedestrians who had been struck by a car, officials said in a release Tuesday. Oswego City Police Captain Damien Waters said emergency crews responded to the intersection of East First and Utica...
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
cnycentral.com
Road repair on Old Route 57 to cause driver delays
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Drivers should expect delays on at the intersection of Soule Rd. and Old Route 57/Oswego Rd. starting Wednesday, September 14th, according to the Department of Transportation. Work is expected to begin at 7:00 AM and is contingent on favorable weather conditions. As with any roadway project,...
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
Two Pedestrians Hit By Car In Oswego
OSWEGO – Yesterday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed two pedestrians receiving medical attention from Menter’s Ambulance and...
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
cnycentral.com
Parents concerned over increased burglaries around Syracuse University campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Parents are not happy with the number of burglaries going on around the Syracuse University campus, with one going as far as to say she wouldn’t recommend sending students to the school because of safety concerns. The concerns come after Syracuse Police, and the university's...
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
Man who deputies say rammed pickup into Justice Center in Syracuse twice charged again
Brewerton, N.Y. — A Cicero man who deputies say rammed his pickup twice into the Justice Center building in Syracuse this weekend faces new charges accusing him of driving his truck into two cars, police said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, drove his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into a...
