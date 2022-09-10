Read full article on original website
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser. Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses...
WCJB
Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday. The land was donated by the city of Gainesville. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house. The event...
WCJB
Alachua County Commission reconsiders ability housing in southeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners moved forward with the ability housing proposal for Dogwood Village but voted unanimously to possibly move the project to another location. “They’re going to go to Florida Housing Finance Corporation and see if its an option to move the site,” said President of...
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
floridahealth.gov
DOH-Marion encourages families to do Friday night ‘right’
Ocala, Fla. — If you’re looking for family-oriented activity for this upcoming weekend that gets you out of the house and costs nothing, the BRAZEN team has an idea for you. BRAZEN, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s risk-avoidance program, encourages families to join the team...
villages-news.com
MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property
A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property. The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
WCJB
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Grants available for roof, home repairs
The Alachua County Housing Division will make $200,000 in SHIP funding available for home repairs as a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low-income eligible applicants only. The program, which is first come, first serve, is for Alachua County residents only, but those living in...
ocala-news.com
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
WCJB
Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
WCJB
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday. The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography. It will be open for everyone through...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhood non-profit threatens lawsuit over city zoning amendment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a majority of Gainesville city commissioners plan on moving forward with ending single-family zoning, one group of neighbors may make those efforts end in court. Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. is a non-profit of compromised of Gainesville residents focusing on affordable housing and neighborhood preservation. Casey...
villages-news.com
Alligator Camouflaged In Pond Near Brownwood In The Villages
This alligator was eerily camouflaged floating amidst the dark green vegetation just prior to sunrise at a pond near Brownwood in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
WCJB
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
ocala-news.com
Bear On Front Porch In Ocklawaha
This bear has been hanging out in the front yard and on the porch of a home near Malauka Loop in Ocklawaha, even bringing over a neighbor’s trash for a snack. Thanks to Jennifer Taylor for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
