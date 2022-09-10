Read full article on original website
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills, including the ability to read English. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction...
Where Louisiana ranks in retention of college graduates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is going in the “right direction” as the state ranks 17th in college graduate retention in a Washington Post analysis. Read Gov. Edwards’ statement below:. “I often say Louisiana’s best days are ahead of us,...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R....
WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
Ag Report – Tuesday, September 13th
West Monroe, LA – (09/13/22) The harvest season is well underway for much of Louisiana. Temperatures have been well behaved over the last couple of weeks. Rainfall has been abundant at times, which has cleared the drought out. However, temperatures looks to return above average as we approach another...
Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday began heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this...
