Archdiocese report indicates local Catholics want more inclusivity, youth involvement
NEWARK, NJ — On Sept. 8, the Archdiocese of Newark announced the release of its Synod on Synodality Synthesis Report, which captures the feedback and voices of more than 15,000 people across northern New Jersey, who convened online and at gatherings in parishes, schools, religious congregations and more since January 2022. The effort is the local phase of Pope Francis’ two-year Synod on Synodality, a global initiative to discern how the Catholic Church can better engage with today’s faith communities. The report, which is publicly available at rcan.org/synod2023 in English, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese and Korean, was submitted in June to the United States Catholic Bishops Conference for inclusion in a national synthesis process before a consolidated U.S. report is submitted to the Vatican for the October 2023 Synod of Bishops in Rome.
