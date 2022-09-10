ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Archdiocese report indicates local Catholics want more inclusivity, youth involvement

NEWARK, NJ — On Sept. 8, the Archdiocese of Newark announced the release of its Synod on Synodality Synthesis Report, which captures the feedback and voices of more than 15,000 people across northern New Jersey, who convened online and at gatherings in parishes, schools, religious congregations and more since January 2022. The effort is the local phase of Pope Francis’ two-year Synod on Synodality, a global initiative to discern how the Catholic Church can better engage with today’s faith communities. The report, which is publicly available at rcan.org/synod2023 in English, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese and Korean, was submitted in June to the United States Catholic Bishops Conference for inclusion in a national synthesis process before a consolidated U.S. report is submitted to the Vatican for the October 2023 Synod of Bishops in Rome.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Daily News

Football coach of boy drowned with siblings at Coney Island recalls hungry youth, indifferent mother

The one-time football coach of a Coney Island boy apparently drowned with two younger siblings by their troubled mom detailed the distant relationship between the parent and her son. Head coach Allen McFarland said he and other coaches with the Coney Island Training Youth Silverbacks football team would stop by the home of Zachary Merdy, 7, and walk the grade-schooler over to practice. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mychal Judge
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#9 11#Ofm#World Trade Center#Liturgical Press#New Ways Ministry#Franciscan
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Southern Minnesota News

John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For 12th Time

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy