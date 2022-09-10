ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California

As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Market#List Price#Linus Housinglist#Market Segment#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mls
J.R. Heimbigner

Residents receiving up to $1,050 in new inflation relief package

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The cost of living in San Francisco is over two and half times more than anywhere else in the country. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy