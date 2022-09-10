ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Riding out of Rikers: NYC Correction officers fleeing in droves

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko2Vr_0hqAKDeJ00

City correction officers are using their get-out-of-jail card and fleeing the job in droves.

More than 3,500 officers have resigned or retired since 2019, with 559 leaving the job this year alone, the union charges.

The 35% decline in headcount — 6,194 officers compared to 9,599 in 2019 — outpaces the 27% drop in the inmate population in that period, data from the union shows.

And there’s not enough new blood to fill the gap: just 120 new officers have been hired since January, according to the union.

Jail officers are fleeing as Rikers Island has become more violent — with 1,148 incidents in which uniformed staffers were assaulted this year, the union said. In addition, 12 inmates have died in Rikers so far this year.

Jonathan Suarez, who graduated the Academy in 2017, quit July 13, after five years and one month on the job.

“I can no longer justify the risk versus the reward,” the Bronx-born 30-year-old wrote in his resignation letter, citing “poor pay and poor benefits to mistreatment from all levels of supervisors, day-to-day safety issues and high-level stress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKwY5_0hqAKDeJ00
Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez said gangs have taken over Rikers Island thanks to lax rules.
Helayne Seidman

Suarez said he often worked nearly around the clock at the George R. Vierno jail at Rikers , where one officer often was responsible for 45-48 inmates.

“I had anxiety through the roof, leaving and driving over that [Rikers Island] bridge and wondering if it was my day to get hurt,” the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Suarez told The Post, pointing out he’s been spit on, assaulted, punched in the face and had feces tossed at him.

When he tried to defend himself or used force to bring matters under control, he was the one being written up, said Suarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ukBN_0hqAKDeJ00
Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez served for more than five years.
Courtesy of Jonathan Suarez

“If inmates get in trouble now, they don’t go to the box. Everything is one-sided. You don’t see what the officers are going through on the floor,” he said. “Officers are getting assaulted on a daily basis and it’s not safe for the inmates either. The gang members control the jails.”

As of Aug. 22, there were 5,702 inmates in Rikers, down from 7,041 in 2019, according to DOC data. Of those pre-trial detainees, 1,512 are facing murder, attempted murder, or manslaughter charges; 1,068 are accused of burglary or robbery; 523 are accused of rape or sexual assault, and 522 face assault charges.

Former Correction Officer Christine Frank, 51, had 16 years on the job and was just four years away from retiring with a pension when she left DOC in January. By that time she was seeing a therapist and taking anxiety medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBU2Q_0hqAKDeJ00
Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez said “poor pay and poor benefits” pushed him out of the stressful job.
Helayne Seidman

Frank said she endured threats of sexual assault and broke up many a drug deal that ticked off inmates, who retaliated by “splashing her” with everything from water to urine.

She’s headed back to school to become a nurse.

“I would have stayed [on the job] but my mental status means more to me than money. There’s no order and the officers’ hands are tied. They can’t do their job,” Frank said.

The de Blasio administration never supported the officers, said Suarez, adding lawmakers showed their true colors in June when they refused to go along with City Hall’s budget request for an additional 574 corrections officers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITo3F_0hqAKDeJ00
Only 120 correctional officers have joined the Department of Corrections this year.
Gregory P. Mango

“We are not even close to keeping up with the skyrocketing attrition rates,” fumed Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr.

“Safe staffing levels matter. Whether it’s supervising housing areas, providing backup when violent incidents occur, preventing suicides, transporting inmates to their medical appointments and running inmate programs, all roads to a safe and secure jail system lead to maintaining safe staffing levels,” he said.

The DOC said their figures show 3,318 officers have resigned or retired since 2019 and the department has hired 667 officers over the last three years. As of Sept. 2, there are 6,305 correction officers on the job compared to 9,089 at the same time in 2019, a 31% decrease, DOC stats show.

“We’ve been committed to not only improving conditions in our jails but supporting our staff as they perform one of the hardest jobs there is,” a DOC spokeswoman said.

Comments / 16

Mordechai Czellak
3d ago

would you blame them? It must be hell dealing with those thugs and murderers. With no backing from the "authorities". I leave too

Reply(1)
8
Silentwatcher
3d ago

take back the prison. it's a little work, but it can be done, swiftly. Youll get your rehires/experienced officers back and control like it should be..

Reply(2)
6
Idalia Santana Rosado
3d ago

You can’t blame these officers. Too many hood rats in jail. Join the MTA better job

Reply(1)
9
Related
New York Post

Detainee hangs himself on Rikers Island, marking 14th death in-custody

A detainee hung himself on Rikers Island Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody so far this year, The Post has learned.  The man was found hanging at the Eric M. Taylor Center just after 7 a.m., jailhouse sources said.  FDNY EMS crews were dispatched to the facility at about 7:13 a.m. for reports of a person in cardiac arrest. The agency said the person was pronounced dead on scene.  The DOC didn’t immediately return a request for comment and no further details were immediately available.  The fatality is the fifth confirmed or suspected suicide seen at the DOC so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cop can’t be fired for not having COVID vaccine, judge rules

An NYPD cop who sued over the city’s COVID vaccine mandate can’t be fired for not having the jab, according to a new “precedent-setting” ruling that could help more than 20 other police officers in their cases, The Post has learned. A Manhattan judge said Officer Alexander Deletto, 43, should be allowed to keep his job, noting in a Tuesday ruling that the city gave the Brooklyn cop no explanation for why it rejected his religious exemption application. This is the first such ruling in an NYPD officer’s case fighting their possible firing over the mandate, according to attorney James Mermigis, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Rikers Island#Murder#Suicide#Nyc Correction#Academy
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report

A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
greenwichfreepress.com

Trio Arrested for Fraudulent Bank Activity on Greenwich Ave

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police officers responded to a bank on Greenwich Avenue on a report of a fraudulent transaction in progress. Patrol officers and plain clothes officers working in the area were able to detain and positively identify Ticquan Rahman Brown, 28, of New York, NY and his accomplices Tru S Garland, 27 of Bronx, NY and Bernard Medina, 48, also of Bronx, NY.
GREENWICH, CT
WCAX

12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were...
MALONE, NY
NBC New York

NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack

Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy