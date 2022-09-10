Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense River Valley Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will be found in river valleys through sunrise. The fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, and visibilities could vary greatly over short distances. If traveling through river valleys this morning, be prepared for fog and sudden reductions in visibility. Slow down and be sure to keep your headlights on low beam. The fog should dissipate by around 9 AM.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson Patchy Dense River Valley Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will be found in river valleys through sunrise. The fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, and visibilities could vary greatly over short distances. If traveling through river valleys this morning, be prepared for fog and sudden reductions in visibility. Slow down and be sure to keep your headlights on low beam. The fog should dissipate by around 9 AM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Mississippi; Perry; Scott Areas of Dense Fog Possible Early this Morning Areas of dense fog have developed this morning along and east of the Mississippi River. Much of the fog is shallow or over rivers and lakes, but thicker, more widespread fog has developed over portions of the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky, as well as portions of Spencer, Warrick, and Pike counties in southwest Indiana. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. Conditions should improve by 9 AM.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a half mile or less in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Visibility may change drastically over short distances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a half mile or less in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Visibility may change drastically over short distances.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Central Aleutians, Western Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Aleutians; Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph possible. * WHERE...Western and Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Typhoon Merbok will transition to an extra- tropical low pressure system and is expected to intensify as it moves from the Northwest Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea from Thursday to Saturday. Initially, winds will be south to southwest out ahead of the low, then switch to the west as the low passes to the north. Some uncertainty remains regarding the exact track and intensity. The latest forecast shows the core of the strongest winds in an area between Attu Island to Adak with the strongest winds peaking early Friday morning. The winds should begin to slowly diminish through the day Friday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Union; Wayne AREAS OF FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH 10 AM While visibility is beginning to improve in most locations, rural areas and river valleys may still observe visibility restrictions of a quarter mile or even less through 10 AM. Use caution while driving and utilize low beam headlights in areas of fog.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain This Morning Thunderstorms will continue across Central and Southern Aroostook County this morning. Thunderstorms will contain heavy rainfall and produce frequent lightning. Standing water on roadways may impact driving conditions. Please turn on headlights and give plenty of time for travel.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Darke, Mercer, Preble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Darke; Mercer; Preble AREAS OF FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH 10 AM While visibility is beginning to improve in most locations, rural areas and river valleys may still observe visibility restrictions of a quarter mile or even less through 10 AM. Use caution while driving and utilize low beam headlights in areas of fog.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:23:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, Anasco and Rincon, and northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 11:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills The Wyoming Air Quality Division has issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Wednesday.. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...St Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:23:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 08:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Coastal Flooding Along The West Coast of Alaska Possible Friday Night into Sunday A series of very strong Bering Sea storms will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Western Alaska tonight through the weekend. A low now in the Western Bering Sea will deepen rapidly and move to the Central Bering Sea this afternoon, and to the Yukon Delta on Thursday. This storm will produce elevated surf along the West Coast south of the Bering Strait from tonight into Thursday. A second and much stronger storm, with the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, will move north into the Central Bering Sea on Friday, and to the Bering Strait on Saturday morning. This storm will bring very strong winds and heavy rain to most of the West Coast over the weekend. This will bring the threat of major coastal flooding along the West Coast south of the Bering Strait, including Little Diomede and St Lawrence Islands, from Friday night into Sun. There is also a possibility of coastal flooding from the Bering Strait to Point Hope from Saturday into Sunday. The Yukon River through the Yukon Delta could see flooding this weekend with the storm surge backing up the river. This second storm has the potential to cause flooding this weekend nearly as bad as the storm of November 2011. People along the West Coast and Yukon Delta should prepare now for potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds this weekend.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Precipitation Through Tonight A storm now over the Fairbanks area is causing significant rain in the area from Denali to Fairbanks to Arctic Village. Storm totals of 0.25-0.75 inch of rain are expected in most areas. Fairbanks already had 0.43 inch as of 6 AM Wed. The White Mountains just north of Fairbanks can expect up to one inch, with 1-2 inches expected in the Denali area. There is a chance of small stream flooding in the Denali area today through Thursday. This area of rain will move east and taper off on Thu. Areas in the Alaska Range above 4000 ft near Denali could get 4-6 inches of snow through tonight. The highest areas of the White Mountains such as Eagle Summit could get a few inches of snow through tonight.
Comments / 0