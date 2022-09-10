Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
ESPN
Stephen Curry says Golden State Warriors internally discussed trade for Kevin Durant, who is 'misunderstood'
Stephen Curry told Rolling Stone last month that the Golden State Warriors had internal talks about acquiring Kevin Durant and that he would love to play again with his former teammate, who ultimately reconciled with the Brooklyn Nets. "There was a conversation internally amongst us about 'If he was available,...
Magic Johnson calls Manu Ginobili ‘one of the most unstoppable players’ of all time
Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili recently joined the Hall of Fame. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson celebrated the milestone by calling the Argentine “one of the most unstoppable players” in the history of the league. It’s lofty praise from arguably the best point guard ever....
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook
Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Spotted Enjoying His New Facility
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy summer. He appeared at many public outings, including pro-am games, his sons’ matches, weddings, and a few other events. Of course, James has also been spending a lot of time in the gym because he is adamant about...
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message
Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Young fires back at haters for saying he got knocked out: ‘I was whooping that boy a-s’
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young fired back at haters who said he got knocked out in his boxing match against TikTok star Malcolm Minikon. Young, who was making his boxing debut, was pushed through the ropes by Minikon, which ended the exhibition fight in the fourth round. The bout was scheduled to go five rounds.
Talented Former NBA Star Signs With A New Team
Jordan Crawford has signed with Manama Club, a team in Bahrain. The former NBA star has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0