Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Police looking for missing 43-year-old man last seen July 25
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 43-year-old man who has been missing since July 25 and may be endangered.
cleveland19.com
Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr. He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police. Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield...
Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after hiding out at the headquarters of the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe on early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Wickliffe Police Department, the incident began at around 12:20 a.m., as Euclid police were following a vehicle on Lakeland Blvd. near Lloyd Road. The occupants of the car had reportedly been stealing items from other vehicles in Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 15-year-olds arrested after hiding in Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police, with the help of the Wickliffe police and an Eastlake police K-9, arrested two 15-year-old boys after they hid in a building at the Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe. The incident started around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the intersection of Lakeland Boulevard and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police tried to save man stabbed by teens
Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing. The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.
Mayor Bibb asks for internal investigation of response times in woman's killing
The mother of a woman brutally killed in her own home says she wants to know why it took so long for police to arrive. The details of this case are disturbing.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
'So proud of our community': 4 Good Samaritans stop to help Willoughby police officer being attacked by suspect
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz is offering his personal thanks to several Good Samaritans who stopped to help one of his officers during an incident Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the female officer pulled a driver over for speeding on Lost Nation Road just before 4:25...
Officials ID man whose body washed up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
cleveland19.com
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
cleveland19.com
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting
ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
cleveland19.com
Police: 4 teens arrested, 5 guns found after brawl at Euclid High School (video)
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said five guns were found following a massive fight at Euclid High School on Friday. Four teens and one adult were arrested after the incident, which occurred on Sept. 9. “Things got out of control on Friday just before that dismissal,” Cpt. Mitch Houser...
Daycare worker fired at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake following child injury
AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake has been fired following what the daycare center is calling an 'unfortunate situation and isolated incident.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Robert...
Joellen O'Neill retires as Cleveland Police Deputy Chief, Dorothy Todd sworn in
CLEVELAND — After 30 years of serving the Cleveland community, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Joellen O'Neill has retired. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Following O'Neill's retirement, a new Deputy Chief was sworn in today....
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0