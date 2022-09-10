ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr. He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police. Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after hiding out at the headquarters of the Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe on early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Wickliffe Police Department, the incident began at around 12:20 a.m., as Euclid police were following a vehicle on Lakeland Blvd. near Lloyd Road. The occupants of the car had reportedly been stealing items from other vehicles in Euclid.
WICKLIFFE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Android
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Officials ID man whose body washed up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
CANTON, OH
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy