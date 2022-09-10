LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.

