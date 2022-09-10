ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
fox40jackson.com

Suspect dead, officer wounded during Las Vegas foot chase

Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to University Medical Center in stable...
news3lv.com

Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
KTNV

LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead at the scene after crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car. It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's...
KDWN

Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
news3lv.com

4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
L.A. Weekly

Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]

Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash on Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m., near the 215 Beltway on August 8th. According to reports, an ambulance was responding to a call on Jones while a semi-tractor trailer exited the 215 Beltway. The ambulance driver did not have time to slow down, and collided with the semi as it turned on a green light.
