Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing Them—My OpinionMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police release new details on a shooting that left a 24-year-old officer injured
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Metro Police release dramatic new body-worn camera footage showing the moments a 24-year-old Metro Police officer shoots and kills a man after he fires his gun at her first during a chase near the UNLV campus. Metro Police said Officer Tierney Tomburo and her partner...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Suspect dead, officer wounded during Las Vegas foot chase
Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to University Medical Center in stable...
news3lv.com
Woman found dead inside residence near MLK, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 6:44 p.m. at the 800 block of Reed Place, near MLK and Bonanza Road. According to police, a female in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police officer released from hospital after being shot in suspect pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has been released from the hospital after she was shot and injured during the pursuit of a suspect on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released video on Monday of Officer Tierney Tomburo getting discharged from UMC earlier in the day.
news3lv.com
New body camera video shows moments that led up to deadly shooting near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released body camera video showing the moments leading up to the deadly shootout that killed a man running away from officers. Officer Tierney Tomburo shot her gun four times while on the ground. The video shows she fired her rounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTNV
LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead at the scene after crash in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car. It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's...
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.
KDWN
Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
32-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas,NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the central part of the valley. The officials stated that the crash happened on Monday at around 4:50 p.m. According to the investigation report, a 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling at the intersection of Doe Avenue...
news3lv.com
4 injured in separate shootings, stabbing reported around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were injured in five separate violent incidents reported around Las Vegas in a four-hour span over Sunday night and Monday morning, according to police. The first shooting was reported around 8:53 p.m. in the 7500 block of Mulgrave Court, near Buffalo Drive and...
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck in the northeast valley Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, LVMPD said in an email.
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash on Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m., near the 215 Beltway on August 8th. According to reports, an ambulance was responding to a call on Jones while a semi-tractor trailer exited the 215 Beltway. The ambulance driver did not have time to slow down, and collided with the semi as it turned on a green light.
L.A. Weekly
John Boyd Arrested after Motorcycle Crash on Lake Mead Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Police Officer Hurt in Traffic Accident near Walnut Road. The incident happened on September 3rd, at approximately 8:05 p.m., near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle officer was traveling straight near the intersection when Boyd, driving a Chevrolet, made a left...
Las Vegas man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
A man who lost both legs in a DUI crash is telling his story with hopes to make a change in Las Vegas.
Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend, refusing to leave apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody after a barricade that began early Tuesday morning west of the Strip. Metro police arrived at a residence near Flamingo and Lindell roads just before 4:50 a.m. to investigate a “family disturbance,” they said. Police said a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend […]
Comments / 1