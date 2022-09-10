BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.

