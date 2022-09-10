ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KTAL

U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTAL

Where Louisiana ranks in retention of college graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is going in the “right direction” as the state ranks 17th in college graduate retention in a Washington Post analysis. Read Gov. Edwards’ statement below:. “I often say Louisiana’s best days are ahead of us,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ricky Martin
KTAL

LDOE: La. ranks in top 10 for educational freedom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education says the state has ranked in the top 10 for educational freedom. The Heritage Foundation’s Education Freedom Report Card placed Louisiana ninth overall based on categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

$665 thousand in grants given to support East Texas veterans

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Six organizations serving veterans across East Texas received $655,000 in grants Thursday. Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt presented the grants to organizations serving approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. The VCF East Texas Region covers from Lamar to Bowie County, along the Louisiana border to Jefferson County.
TEXAS STATE
KTAL

WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
LOUISIANA STATE

