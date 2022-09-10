Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Blackfoot hold at 1-2 in 4A state poll
Skyline and Blackfoot remained No. 1 and 2, respectively in this week’s 4A state media football poll after picking up nonconference wins. Defending 5A state champ Rigby held at No. 2 behind unbeaten Rocky Mountain while North Fremont stayed at No. 2 in the 2A rankings with Firth tied for fifth.
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
ksl.com
'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
Post Register
Carlson, Vernon
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II. On December 28, 1949, he married Colleen Beddes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vernon and Colleen made their home in Shelley and Idaho Falls where Vernon worked as a Potato Buyer for RT French and Pillsbury. Colleen passed away in 2003. On July 5, 2004, he married Barbara Beddes in Shelley, Idaho. Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a voracious reader. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Beddes Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Sidney Joe (Gaylene) Carlson of Goshen, ID, Linda (Scott) Perrenoud of Plano, ID, Christine (Karl) Grover of Shelley, ID, Vernon "Ted" (Kim) Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID, Glenda Lee "Brig" (Todd) Gray of Heber, UT, and Lee (Mike McFarland) Beddes of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Zola (Gene) Rigby of Parker, ID; 23 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Colleen Carlson, brothers, Russell Carlson, Neldon Carlson, Reed Carlson, and Grant Carlson, sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Ina Reyburn;, daughter, Susan Johnson, son, Bruce Beddes, grandson, Brian Beddes, and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 8/8/1926 - 9/11/2022Carlson.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
eastidahonews.com
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Post Register
Nisson, Pauline
Pauline R. Nisson, 64, of Blackfoot, passed away September 10, 2022, at her daughter's home. Pauline was born August 28, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Mansfield Ostler and Katie Lorene Stone Ostler. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls. Pauline had one son, Kent, prior to her marriage to Gary Souder in 1976. Together they had a daughter, Becka. They moved to Pocatello where she worked at Lamb Weston. They were later divorced. On March 17, 1988, she married Rick L. Nisson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pauline and Rick made their home in Idaho Falls where Pauline worked at D&L Cleaners and then later, alongside Rick, at Minute Lube as a service tech. She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, floating the river, and going to the cabin. She loved puzzles and word searches. She was very creative and talented in crafts, painting, and pottery. She loved a good garage sale, watching movies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Pauline is survived by her mother, Katie Lorene Ostler; son, Kent Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Becka Thornley of Blackfoot, ID; grandchildren Mataya, Shantel, Dylan, and Conner Thornley; sisters, Susan (Si) Jaramillo of Idaho Falls, ID, and Karen Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, Mark Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, Ricky L. Nisson, and brother, Gary Ostler. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon, with Dawn Turner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pauline 8/28/1958 - 9/10/2022R Nisson.
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
spotonidaho.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street to be closed 'for quite some time' due to gas leak
The scene at the gas leak. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon UPDATE: Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning due to a main gas line being hit. Fire department officials are asking drivers to avoid the area,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Lewisville resident qualifies for 2022 Six-horse hitch classic series World Finals
LEWISVILLE — Longtime Lewisville resident, Susan “Suzie’ Browning, 74, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. She was the daughter of the late Doyle and Betty Taylor. A memorial service was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Our sincere sympathies to her husband, Dennis, and family.
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party
IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
moderncampground.com
Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort
Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
Post Register
Rigby approves Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital annexation
A long-standing application for annexation and zone designations for Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Capital, LLC was approved by the Rigby City Council following a public hearing on Sept. 1. The hearing came as follow-up to a previous hearing on Aug. 4 during which the city council voted to table...
eastidahonews.com
Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door
POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday
CHUBBUCK — A wildfire burning between Chubbuck and Fort Hall is now measuring at 8,700 acres, and containment of the blaze is expected soon. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger said the Two and a Half Mile Fire was 60 percent contained on Friday night, and full containment of the fire is now expected by Sunday evening.
Comments / 0