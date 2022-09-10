Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Plunging, Skintight White Dress To Her Kylie Cosmetics Party And We Can't Get Over It
Kylie Jenner just stepped out in a chic and sultry white mini dress for her latest Kylie Cosmetics event, and fans (and we) can’t get enough! The reality star, 25, celebrated a collaboration between her iconic makeup brand and Ulta Beauty, and donned a custom Kwame Adusei-designed get-up to the Los Angeles soiree.
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
RELATED PEOPLE
We Can’t Believe Dua Lipa Wore This Sheer White Dress To A Wedding
Dua Lipa just stunned in a curve-hugging, sheer, white gown to a wedding! While the Grammy winner was notably not the bride, she was certainly one of the best-dressed guests. The “Levitating” hitmaker, 26, donned an ethereal and sultry Ja...
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless
Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie
Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!
Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
People
319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 7