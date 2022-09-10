ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Woman involved in crash at KFC last month died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Domi Fitch Court#Crime Line
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a Jeep in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive near Boggy Creek Road around 4:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested for attacking woman in Polk County park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A composite sketch helped detectives identify a man accused of attacking a woman last month in a Winter Haven park, the Winter Haven Police Department said. The connection to this case started on Sunday when police arrested Frederick Duchin, 58, on an unrelated drug charge....
WINTER HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Vehicle fire in garage spreads to home in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Oviedo. Crews say they found a vehicle on fire in a duplex garage on Goldfinch Court around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The aftermath shows damage to the front of the house and part of the garage collapsed. Parts...
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy