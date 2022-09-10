Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman involved in crash at KFC last month died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound
A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.
Neighbors voice frustration over crime after teen fatally shot in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in the Lake Mann Estates community said the recent shooting death of a 17-year-old boy is the latest crime in their neighborhood that has them frustrated. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They said they’ve reached out to the city and police for...
click orlando
Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
‘It’s a good neighborhood,’ neighbors say after 17-year-old was shot and killed, gunman at large
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who murdered a 17-year-old boy late Friday night. The shooting happened on Domino Drive near Lake Mann around 1 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. John Taylor said there hasn’t...
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. According to Lake County Sheriff's Office...
1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are working to learn who shot someone at an apartment complex near Orlando’s MetroWest neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to The Park at Catania off Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard shortly after midnight. Police said one person was shot but is expected to recover.
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who led Lake County deputies on a chase in a stolen RV and then barricaded himself inside is dead from a possible overdose, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the incident began around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Leesburg. Lake County Sheriff's Office...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a Jeep in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive near Boggy Creek Road around 4:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection...
Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
click orlando
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
Man arrested for attacking woman in Polk County park
WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A composite sketch helped detectives identify a man accused of attacking a woman last month in a Winter Haven park, the Winter Haven Police Department said. The connection to this case started on Sunday when police arrested Frederick Duchin, 58, on an unrelated drug charge....
fox35orlando.com
Vehicle fire in garage spreads to home in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Oviedo. Crews say they found a vehicle on fire in a duplex garage on Goldfinch Court around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The aftermath shows damage to the front of the house and part of the garage collapsed. Parts...
Orlando Police Offer Reward in Teen's Killing
17-year-old found shot to death Friday night
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
Elderly woman trapped after large tree crashes into home in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach firefighters rescued an elderly woman Tuesday after a large tree crashed into her home, trapping her inside. Firefighters were called to a home after a tree collapsed and trapped an 89-year-old woman. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders worked...
Serious "Swatting" Situation in Lakeland
Fake 9-1-1 Call Sends Officers to a Lakeland Restaurant
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
