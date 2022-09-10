Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado’s Proposition 123 is...
crossroadstoday.com
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said Tuesday it’s reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top...
Comments / 0