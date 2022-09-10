ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

OBITUARY: Richard Wilson Kenyon, 93, Passed Away Sept. 5, Worked in Various Divisions of NOTU

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Richard Wilson Kenyon, 93, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. One of two children born to Norma Lillian and Frances Kenyon in Swissvale, PA, Richard attended Swissvale High School, graduating in 1947, and the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1954 with an Electrical Engineering degree. He worked for two years as a Laborer at Carrie Furnaces, a steel mill, to earn his college tuition. Richard also was in the Reserve Officer Candidate (ROC) program for the Navy.
WATCH: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Resolution acknowledging Hunger Action Awareness for September 2022 – District 4. E.2. Resolution Proclaiming Constitution Week, September 17 – 23, 2022. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The...
WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise

WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
