Solaris Senior Living Merritt Island to Host Free ‘Healthy Snacking’ Seminar Event Sept. 15
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Americans get an average of 24 percent of their calories from snacks, according to The Journal of Nutrition. With snacks providing this much of the day’s calories, choosing healthy options can prevent overeating and improve overall health. Solaris Senior Living...
Brevard Heart Foundation Awards Eastern Florida State College Nursing Students with Scholarships
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Brevard Heart Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Eastern Florida State College nursing students to help continue their education. The students are Stephanie Herrnkind, who is pursuing the Nursing RN Associate in Science Degree, and Te’a Sepulveda, who is studying to...
OBITUARY: Richard Wilson Kenyon, 93, Passed Away Sept. 5, Worked in Various Divisions of NOTU
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Richard Wilson Kenyon, 93, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. One of two children born to Norma Lillian and Frances Kenyon in Swissvale, PA, Richard attended Swissvale High School, graduating in 1947, and the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1954 with an Electrical Engineering degree. He worked for two years as a Laborer at Carrie Furnaces, a steel mill, to earn his college tuition. Richard also was in the Reserve Officer Candidate (ROC) program for the Navy.
WATCH: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Resolution acknowledging Hunger Action Awareness for September 2022 – District 4. E.2. Resolution Proclaiming Constitution Week, September 17 – 23, 2022. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The...
NASA considers closing fire station that hasn’t responded to fire call in 5 years
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A dozen firefighters are expected to lose their job at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA is looking to close Station 3, which is the one closest to the Artemis I launchpad. NASA says the station hasn’t responded to a call in years. >>> STREAM...
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
Florida Tech student killed after severe storms flipped plane at Orlando Executive Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Tech confirmed Tuesday that one of its students was killed earlier this month at Orlando Executive Airport after the airplane he was in flipped during a severe thunderstorm. In a statement to FOX 35, the Melbourne-based school identified the student as Alfa Ekele, of Nigeria, who...
Workforce Development Month Puts Eastern Florida State College In Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College’s success in programs that lead students to in-demand jobs with local industry has put EFSC in the spotlight as a state leader in helping spur economic growth. The attention is noteworthy as Florida marks September as Workforce Development Month to...
Eastern Florida State College Accepting Applications for Emergency Medical Technician Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Public Safety Institute at Eastern Florida State College is recruiting for its upcoming Emergency Medical Technician program. The deadline for applications is October 16, 2022. Intake is scheduled for October 25 by invitation. Classes will begin on January 9, 2023 and run for 16 weeks through the spring.
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise
WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
New Year, New Fear: Students Return to Schools with Beefed-Up Security Post-Uvalde
As children in Brevard County, Florida, shopped for notebooks and pencils for the upcoming school year, Sheriff Wayne Ivey geared up to — as he called it — “win the battle.” Just two days before students returned to classes at the coastal district east of Orlando, Ivey announced on YouTube plans to equip his team […]
Arrests In Brevard County: September 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
What’s next for this iconic De Leon Springs restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of Florida’s popular restaurants, Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill & Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park, will undergo some improvements as it sees a change in operators.
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 7:45 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nautical miles and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nautical miles until 7:45 PM EDT. The storm could produce steep waves for the impacted area. Wind gusts...
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Carrying Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Set for Tuesday, September 13
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying Starlink 4-34 mission from Cape Canaveral is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13. Launch is targeted for 10 p.m. ET. The mission will carry another batch of Starlink internet satellites to space. SpaceX’s first stage...
