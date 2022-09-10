Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fourth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chavis will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Zack Collins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in right field for Pirates on Tuesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Mitchell will operate right field after Jack Suwinski was moved to center and Bryan Reynolds was picked as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. Mitchell's FanDuel salary versus Reds' right-hander Luis Cessa stands at $2,100.
numberfire.com
Ramon Laureano leading off for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Cody Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Laureano for 14.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Clemens will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Ryan Kreidler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo batting sixth for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castillo for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford starting for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Crawford for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
