franklincounty.news
Jay blanks Seahawks 37-0
A double rainbow appeared in the drizzle during Friday night’s game against Jay. But there was no pot of gold at the end for the Franklin County Seahawks, as they fell 37-0 to the Royals. The Seahawks were without coach Dirk Strunk, who was tossed out of the Vernon...
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
ecbpublishing.com
Tigers shut out by Eagles
The Jefferson County High School Tigers struggled to find the endzone on Friday, Sept. 9, when they traveled to Tallahassee to face the Eagles of North Florida Christian School. The Tigers were defeated 42-0 by the Eagles. The Eagles went up early on a blocked kick that was returned for...
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
franklincounty.news
District Three state senate race heats up
Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
Post-Searchlight
Rivers and Bridge celebrate official opening
Rivers and Bridge Clothing Company celebrated it’s one year anniversary and the official opening of their new retail space this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce. Ansley Holden, founder and owner of Rivers and Bridge was studying Fashion Merchandising at the University...
Key Senate Race Heats Up In North Florida
Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent
thefamuanonline.com
Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU
Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
thefamuanonline.com
Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages
Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
WCTV
Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs
Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the tropics for the morning of Sept. 12, 2022. Some woke up Monday morning to showers and a few storms, but a chance of rain remains for the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Charles' Weekly Tech Update - Sunday, Sept. 11.
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
News4Jax.com
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 12, 2022
Timothy Cook, 35, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Jeremy Mund, 33, Bonifay, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery-domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery-rape, harass victim by depriving them of the use of 911:...
WCTV
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
Flash Flooding in the Panhandle
Heavy rain has fallen across the area Sunday morning, and in some spots, up to 5″ of rain fell. Leading some roads to be covered with water. If you come across a road that is flooded remember to “turn around don’t drown”. If you can see the road you don’t know the conditions the road […]
FHP: Bay County man involved in a fatal car accident
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right. The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of […]
WCTV
JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
