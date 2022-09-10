ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

franklincounty.news

Jay blanks Seahawks 37-0

A double rainbow appeared in the drizzle during Friday night’s game against Jay. But there was no pot of gold at the end for the Franklin County Seahawks, as they fell 37-0 to the Royals. The Seahawks were without coach Dirk Strunk, who was tossed out of the Vernon...
JAY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Tigers shut out by Eagles

The Jefferson County High School Tigers struggled to find the endzone on Friday, Sept. 9, when they traveled to Tallahassee to face the Eagles of North Florida Christian School. The Tigers were defeated 42-0 by the Eagles. The Eagles went up early on a blocked kick that was returned for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run

Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Franklin County, FL
Sports
County
Franklin County, FL
franklincounty.news

District Three state senate race heats up

Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
FLORIDA STATE
Post-Searchlight

Rivers and Bridge celebrate official opening

Rivers and Bridge Clothing Company celebrated it’s one year anniversary and the official opening of their new retail space this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce. Ansley Holden, founder and owner of Rivers and Bridge was studying Fashion Merchandising at the University...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU

Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Person
Josiah
thefamuanonline.com

Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap

Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages

Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#Seahawk
News4Jax.com

Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 12, 2022

Timothy Cook, 35, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Jeremy Mund, 33, Bonifay, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lamar Washington, 52, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery-domestic battery by strangulation, battery domestic, sexual battery-rape, harass victim by depriving them of the use of 911:...
SNEADS, FL
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Flash Flooding in the Panhandle

Heavy rain has fallen across the area Sunday morning, and in some spots, up to 5″ of rain fell. Leading some roads to be covered with water. If you come across a road that is flooded remember to “turn around don’t drown”. If you can see the road you don’t know the conditions the road […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FHP: Bay County man involved in a fatal car accident

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right. The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL

