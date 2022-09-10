ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jordan Luplow versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 44 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .275 batting average with an .841 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 5.7 FanDuel points on...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fourth on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chavis will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Zack Collins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell in right field for Pirates on Tuesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Mitchell will operate right field after Jack Suwinski was moved to center and Bryan Reynolds was picked as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. Mitchell's FanDuel salary versus Reds' right-hander Luis Cessa stands at $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will man left field after Greg Allen was rested on the road versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Cessa, Gamel's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Clemens will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Ryan Kreidler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jordan Groshans making majors debut Tuesday

The Miami Marlins will start Jordan Groshans at third base for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Groshans will bat eighth in his MLB debut, covering third base while Jon Berti moves to the bench. Groshans is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points according to numberFire's models.
MIAMI, FL

