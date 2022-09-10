Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Harold Castro batting second for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jonathan Schoop returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 5.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kerry Carpenter batting fourth on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Willi Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carpenter for 8.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Clemens will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Ryan Kreidler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting eighth on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dubon will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fourth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chavis will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Zack Collins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Comments / 0