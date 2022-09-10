Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in right field for Pirates on Tuesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Mitchell will operate right field after Jack Suwinski was moved to center and Bryan Reynolds was picked as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. Mitchell's FanDuel salary versus Reds' right-hander Luis Cessa stands at $2,100.
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will take over the catching position after Austin Hedges was benched at home. In a righty versus lefty matchup versus Jose Suarez, our models project Maile to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will man left field after Greg Allen was rested on the road versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Cessa, Gamel's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Monday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project McCann for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.0 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0