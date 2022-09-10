Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Taylor Swift to release deluxe edition of ‘Midnights’ with three bonus tracks
Taylor Swift has revealed a fifth edition of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, exclusive in the US to retail chain Target. The album’s ‘Lavender’ edition is named for the pastel purple hue slicked over the title and tracklisting on its cover (as well as the left-side bar of the CD version’s jewel case). The CD will feature three as-yet-untitled bonus tracks, including one new song and two remixes. It’ll also come with a collectible lyric booklet that includes exclusive photos, and unique artwork on the disc itself.
NME
Sofia Coppola to direct Jacob Elordi as Elvis in A24 biopic ‘Priscilla’
Sofia Coppola is set to direct a biopic about Priscilla Presley for A24 starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The Virgin Suicides filmmaker will write and direct Priscilla for the indie studio, casting Euphoria star Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla. The film will be based on...
NME
Emmys host Kenan Thompson introduced Zendaya with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends
Emmys host Kenan Thompson couldn’t stop himself from making a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends while introducing Zendaya at last night’s (September 12) awards ceremony. At the event, Zendaya picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, marking the second time...
NME
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – Zac Efron’s charm can’t save Vietnam misfire
As the good book – by which I mean Cheers – teaches us, beer is the currency of compassion. A can of suds won’t put you back more than a few bucks, and yet when given from one person to another, a drink represents the ultimate token of goodwill. When someone’s having a terrible day, you buy them a consolation beer. Someone does you a kindness, you buy them a gratitude beer. You do wrong by someone else, you buy them an apology beer. It requires so little and means so much, a simple gesture of shared humanity that puts a little light back in a cold, indifferent world. Or maybe that’s just what the beginning of a good buzz feels like.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Brian Cox “feels sorry” for Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Brian Cox has said he sympathises with Amber Heard after ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against her in June. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, previously called Depp “so overblown” and “so overrated” in his book, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat. He later said he “regretted” his remarks, describing them as an “easy joke”.
NME
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
NME
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME
Here are the Emmys favourites for tonight
The bookies’ odds for the Emmy Awards this evening (September 12) have been released, with Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso among the favourites. The nominations for this year’s awards were confirmed in July. Succession led the pack with 25 nods followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20.
NME
Cynthia Addai-Robinson on “toxic” ‘Lord Of The Rings’ review-bombing: “I would never consider them to be fans”
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Cynthia Addai-Robinson has responded to racist abuse levelled at the series and its cast. The show and its actors have condemned “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled at the series’ actors in recent days in regards to its diverse cast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Bring Me The Horizon say ‘Post Human’ EP series is “still the plan”
Bring Me The Horizon have revealed that they’re still planning to continue with their ‘Post Human’ EP series at some point. The Sheffield band released the nine-track ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ collection in October 2020, following on from their six studio album ‘Amo’ (2019).
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
NME
How the internet reacted to last night’s Emmys
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And as ever, a massive part of the fun was seeing what the internet had to say about the winners, presenters and comedy bits. Kenan Thompson led a big song and dance...
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Glamourous Red Carpet Return at Toronto International Film Festival
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence is back rocking the red carpet, this time as a mom. The Oscar winner showcased a glamorous look at the premiere of her latest film, Causeway, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. Lawrence wore a strapless black Dior Haute Couture's fall 2022 gown with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer overlay. The premiere marked the actress' first red carpet event since giving birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child early this year.
Elle
Selena Gomez Is Stunning in a White Halter Dress at the 2022 Emmys
Emmy presenter Selena Gomez, star of the three-time-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, gave an award season look worthy of the stage this evening in Los Angeles. The actress stepped out at tonight's Emmys in a white sequin halter dress. She accessorized minimally with green tassel earrings. This content...
NME
Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs
Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
Pearl Jam Takes the Apollo Stage for Powerful Pandemic-Postponed SiriusXM Underplay
For Pearl Jam, it was a long time coming. For 1,500 lucky fans, it was a dream come true. The Seattle Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made good Saturday night (Sept. 10) on a special show nearly two-and-a-half years in the making at the fabled Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, navigating through a serious technical-related delay five songs into the set that took more than 15 minutes to correct. The concert was broadcast live on Pearl Jam’s long-running SiriusXM channel as part of the network’s Small Stage series, and was open only to subscribers, contest winners and the usual coterie...
NME
Brendan Fraser gives emotional speech as he wins award for ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser gave an emotional speech after receiving a Tribute Award for his role in The Whale at Toronto’s International Film Festival. The actor, best known for his role in The Mummy franchise, received a standing ovation at the festival’s tribute gala on Sunday (September 11), where he was presented with an award by The Whale director Darren Aronofsky.
Comments / 0