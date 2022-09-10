Read full article on original website
Get another look at ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ in new trailer
Another look at God Of War Ragnarok has been shared, alongside details of a new controller to accompany the game’s release. Introducing the new State of Play trailer, players are encouraged to “set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go”.
Jin Gu, Lee Seong-min, and more to star in new Disney+ K-drama ‘Shadow Detective’
Disney+ has announced the all-star actors’ line-up to star in its upcoming Korean original series Shadow Detective. The K-drama was announced on September 13 by the streaming giant. Shadow Detective follows detective Taek-rok, who is retiring after an illustrious career in the police force. When his partner encounters trouble, Taek-rok goes to his aid but suddenly blacks out before he can do so. He awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and is blackmailed by the real murderer into re-investigating his former cases with the promise of clearing his name.
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Here are the Emmys favourites for tonight
The bookies’ odds for the Emmy Awards this evening (September 12) have been released, with Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso among the favourites. The nominations for this year’s awards were confirmed in July. Succession led the pack with 25 nods followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Harry Styles explains why he found new LGBT drama ‘My Policeman’ “so devastating”
At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
‘Knives Out 2’ reviews: “It’s just so much fun”
The first reviews for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are now out – scroll down to read. The film picks off where Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out left off, placing Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in a new setting to solve another murder. New York Magazine‘s...
How the internet reacted to last night’s Emmys
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And as ever, a massive part of the fun was seeing what the internet had to say about the winners, presenters and comedy bits. Kenan Thompson led a big song and dance...
Disney+ to livestream Elton John’s last-ever US performance
Disney have announced that Elton John’s last-ever performance in the US this November – a third consecutive show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium – will be streamed live on Disney+. The show will take place at the 56,000-capacity stadium on Sunday November 20, rounding out the...
Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”
Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
Team Ninja announces action RPG ‘Rise Of The Ronin’
Team Ninja has confirmed its next title, the action role-playing game (RPG) Rise Of The Ronin, is due out in 2024 exclusively for the PS5. Rise Of The Ronin is a “combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change,” and has been in the works since 2015.
‘Squid Game’ creator responds to concerns about reality show spin-off
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has addressed concerns around the upcoming reality show based on the Netflix series. Netflix announced plans to adapt the survival drama, which follows contestants who take part in a series of life-threatening games to win a huge cash prize, into a reality show competition back in June.
‘Synduality’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi shooter from Bandai Namco
Bandai Namco announced new sci-fi shooter Synduality during Sony’s most recent State Of Play presentation. Synduality is set in 2222 “years after a mysterious poisonous rain called ‘The Tears Of The New Moon’ wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population,” according to the official synopsis.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson on “toxic” ‘Lord Of The Rings’ review-bombing: “I would never consider them to be fans”
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power star Cynthia Addai-Robinson has responded to racist abuse levelled at the series and its cast. The show and its actors have condemned “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled at the series’ actors in recent days in regards to its diverse cast.
Elle Fanning thinks she looks like Bill Hader: “I have to get a photo!”
Elle Fanning made headlines on the red carpet at this week’s Emmys when she claimed she looks like Bill Hader. Before the 2022 awards ceremony, which took place on Monday (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Fanning was speaking to Access on the red carpet, when she brought up a Twitter post about herself that she had stumbled upon.
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ release date confirmed with new trailer
Breath Of The Wild sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been revealed in action, with the game’s latest trailer confirming a release date and showcasing the game’s new locations. The sequel’s title was revealed at the very end of the Nintendo Direct that broadcast...
‘Octopath Traveler 2’ revealed with February 2023 release date
Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler 2, a standalone sequel to 2018’s 2.5D role-playing game (RPG) Octopath Traveler. Octopath Traveler 2 is set to launch on February 24, 2023 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can watch Octopath Traveler 2‘s announcement trailer below:...
Ubisoft reveals first gameplay trailer for ‘The Division: Heartland’
During an Ubisoft Forward live stream presentation this weekend (September 10), Ubisoft has revealed the first gameplay trailer for The Division: Heartland. Described as a survival multiplayer shooter “set in small-town America within the Division universe”, The Division: Heartland has no definitive release date yet, but Ubisoft says it can be expected between 2022 and 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Sofia Coppola to direct Jacob Elordi as Elvis in A24 biopic ‘Priscilla’
Sofia Coppola is set to direct a biopic about Priscilla Presley for A24 starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The Virgin Suicides filmmaker will write and direct Priscilla for the indie studio, casting Euphoria star Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla. The film will be based on...
Former James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments in a recent on-stage interview. The actor, who starred as 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was appearing as a guest as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.
